Police respond to report of shots fired in Huber Heights
3 new restaurants coming to Brookville

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
11 minutes ago

Three new restaurant projects are underway in Brookville.

Rod Stephan, economic development law director with the city of Brookville, told Dayton.com the projects are still under development and opening dates have not been announced.

Here’s what we know:

1. New cafe and restaurant opening in former fire station

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

Location: 130 Main St.

Details: JB Wright Ventures, LLC is developing a cafe and restaurant in the former fire station, according to the city.

2. New Mexican restaurant coming to Market Street

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

Location: 209 Market St.

Details: Tik Takos, a new Mexican restaurant, is coming soon to the former space of The Sugar Shoppe Bakery. The bakery closed at the end of Dec. 2022.

3. New restaurant opening in former space of K’s Restaurant

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

Location: 485 Arlington Road

Details: According to the city, El Bronco Mexican Restaurant is planning to open in the former space of K’s Restaurant. The restaurant closed its doors in July 2019 after it suffered “significant damage” from a fire.

Dayton.com will update this story as more news arises.

ExploreFairborn chef known for egg rolls moves business into food bus

