3 new restaurants open near Dayton Mall in 2023, others on the way

RESTAURANTS OPEN

Fuji Grill Hibachi & Sushi Buffet 🍣

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Fuji Grill Hibachi & Sushi Buffet opened in January at 8870 Kingsridge Drive in Miami Twp.

“We offer a traditional Asian buffet dining experience plus some extras with an extensive sushi bar and a hibachi grill,” said manager Oscar Chen. “Anyone that wants a taste of Asian cuisine can come here and get a taste of Japanese food, Chinese food and everything in between.”

The all-you-can-eat buffet features anything from General Tso’s Chicken and fried rice to macaroni and cheese, pizza, desserts and more.

“If you’re a sushi lover definitely (try) the sushi since our sushi chef is pretty experienced,” Chen said. “We have a very good variety of sushi that changes weekly. The hibachi is really good too. You get to pick what you like, give it to the chef and they cook it fresh for you.”

The restaurant also experiments a little bit with Fusion cuisine by creating items like sushi sandwiches that have seaweed on two sides and rice and other ingredients in between.

For more information, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Mixi Noodles 🍜

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Mixi Noodles, a casual noodle restaurant offering a fusion of Chinese and Japanese cuisine, opened in November at 231 Springboro Pike in Miami Twp. next to Ollie’s Bargain Outlet near the Dayton Mall. T

Customers are able to mix Chinese and Japanese cuisine by building their own bowls. You start by picking a broth, noodle and protein followed by three veggies. Below are customer options:

Broth (Vine Pepper, Swan La, Tomato, Chicken, Tonkotsu or Golden Beef)

Noodle (Ramen, Udon, Fung or Green Veg)

Protein (Soy Egg, Quail Egg, Fish Cake, Soy Bean Curd, Beef Meatball, Shrimp or Beef Brisket)

Vegetables (Pickle, Corn, Tomato, Kimchi, Greens, Enoki Mushroom, Wood Ear or Pickle Bamboo)

Mixi Noodles is open 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11:30 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit the restaurant’s Instagram page (@mixi_noodles).

El Toro Express 🌮

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

El Toro Express, located at 21 N. Springboro Pike in Miamisburg, is a fast-casual restaurant offering dine-in, carryout and drive-thru services with fresh, quality food and drinks.

Customers can build their own tacos, burritos, quesadillas, nachos or burrito bowls by picking their own protein and toppings. Proteins include chicken, steak, carnitas, al pastor pork, birria or fajita veggies. Toppings include pico de gallo, corn salsa, tomatillo salsa, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese and sour cream.

A few items that stand out on the menu include the Mexican loaded potato featuring a large potato filled with protein, toppings and cheese, and the fajita combo featuring a bed of veggies with protein that’s served with salad, rice, beans and tortillas. Customers can also order chips and dip or dessert.

The new restaurant also offers frozen margaritas with flavors such as lime, strawberry, blue raspberry and mango. You can also purchase beer in 24-ounce cans or agua fresca, flavored water popular in Mexican culture.

El Toro Express is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit www.eltoro.express.

RESTAURANTS COMING SOON

KPOT 🍴

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

KPOT, an all-you-can-eat dining experience merging traditional Asian Hot Pot and Korean BBQ flavors, is coming soon to the former location of Logan’s Roadhouse near the Dayton Mall, according to a sign on the building.

According to the website, KPOT has a location at 5240 Bethel Center Mall in Columbus. The Miami Twp. location at 2148 Miamisburg-Centerville Road will join other locations planned for Ohio in Canton and Strongsville.

The menu explains Hot Pot is an Asian cooking method where food is prepared using a simmering pot of soup stock. Guests can choose a variety of soup bases, sliced meats, seafood, vegetables and other items. Korean Barbecue is explained as the popular method in Korean cuisine of grilling meats like beef, pork or chicken. The menu also includes BBQ seafood and vegetables.

For more information, visit www.thekpot.com.

Chiapas Mexican Grill 🌮

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Chiapas Mexican Grill is opening a third restaurant location in the Dayton area at 8971 Kingsridge Drive in Miami Twp.

The restaurant has applied for several liquor licenses for this location and they remain pending, according to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control.

A building permit was issued by the Montgomery County Building Regulations Division in July 2023 for the property owner to remodel two of the existing tenant spaces into one, totaling nearly 3,000-square-feet.

Chiapas Mexican Grill has a broad menu that specializes in the cuisine of southern Mexico — where the Mexican state of Chiapas is located. Offerings include the Mole del Sur, a grilled chicken breast topped with mole sauce. Meat choices for soft tacos include chorizo, carnitas, seasoned chopped steak, marinated pork, cow tongue and grilled chicken. Soups, fajitas, enchiladas and tortas are also available.

The restaurant has two other locations in the Dayton area including 298 N. Main St. (Ohio 48) in Centerville and 2733 West Alex-Bell Road near Springboro Pike (Ohio 741) in Moraine.

For more information and updates, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.