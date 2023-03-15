3 things to know if you’re celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in Dayton

Beginning approximately at 8 a.m. Thursday, March 16 until approximately 8 a.m. Saturday, March 18 the following street closures are scheduled:

Fifth Street in the Oregon District between Wayne Avenue and just east of Patterson Boulevard/Wyandot Street

Fifth Street access closed at Brown Street, Pine Street and Jackson Street in the Oregon District

Wayne Avenue between Fifth Street and Van Buren Street

The above street closures were provided by the Dayton Police Department to the Downtown Dayton Partnership.

2. Free Shuttles

The Dublin Pub, located at 300 Wayne Ave. in Dayton, along with Flanagan’s Pub, located at 101 E. Steward St. in Dayton, and Moe Harrigan’s Tavern, located at 4070 Marshall Road in Kettering, are offering two free shuttle buses on Friday, March 17.

The first is going back and forth from The Dublin Pub to Flanagan’s and will run every 30 minutes. This shuttle starts at 10 a.m. at the top of the hour from The Dublin Pub and runs every thirty minutes. The shuttle ends at 11 p.m.

The second runs from Harrigan’s starting at 11 a.m. and runs from Harrigan’s to Flanagan’s and to The Dublin Pub. People can pick it up at the top of the hour at Harrigan’s. The shuttle ends at 11 p.m.

Since 2008, Dublin Pub owner Steve Tieber said he has teamed up with the owners of Flanagan’s to offer a free shuttle. He said they added Harrigan’s this year to loop everything together.

“St. Patrick’s Day is a very busy, successful day for us, but it’s really more about bringing people to the community coupled with the First Four and all the basketball that we have going on,” Tieber said. “We really want to make Dayton the center of the universe for Ohio for this week of St. Patrick’s Day and NCAA.”

The Greater Dayton RTA is not offering free rides on St. Patrick’s Day but will have free rides every weekend on Saturday and Sunday through March 26.

Kristi Newton, communications and community relations manager for the Greater Dayton RTA, said they started this program in June 2022 to ensure that community members have transportation access to go to weekend events.

The Greater Dayton RTA also operates “The Flyer,” which gives University of Dayton students, downtown workers, residents and visitors free rides to destinations like the Oregon District, RiverScape and Brown Street. The Flyer operates 6 a.m. to midnight Monday through Friday and 4 p.m. to midnight Saturday.

Another free transportation option on St. Patrick’s Day includes Montgomery County’s “ArriveSafe” free holiday ride program, Tieber said.

3. Parking

If you’re going downtown to celebrate, Tieber said there are streets all around the Oregon District area that offer on street free parking.

He recommends parking at Holy Trinity Catholic Church across the street from the pub or Greater Dayton Premier Management to the south of the pub. Both are charging for parking, along with several other parking lots in the area.