4 new Dave Chappelle comedy specials coming soon

Netflix announced Feb. 18 that Dave Chappelle will host and executive produce four new comedy specials.
Titled “Chappelle’s Home Team,” each episode will spotlight a different comic introduced by Chappelle. All the featured comedians have been working for 30 years.
The first special, “Earthquake: Legendary,” showcasing the legendary comic whose real name is Nathaniel Martin Stroman, premieres Feb. 28. Comedian Donnell Rawlings will be featured in a special as well.
“I’ve been doing this a long time and comedians like Quake and Donnell are not only friends but have inspired my own career,” said Chappelle, in a release. “Anyone in the comedy community knows these names and knows their time to shine is long overdue. I am proud to be a part of this moment. "
Emmy winner Stan Lathan, a frequent Chappelle collaborator, returns to direct.
About the Author