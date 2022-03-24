40 acts, 3 festivals: Music events you should know about this week

The eldest son of Bob and Rita Marley, Ziggy, an eight-time Grammy winner, will offer a special live tribute to his father on Saturday, Aug. 13 at 7:30 p.m. In addition to infusing his brand of reggae with funk, blues and rock, Ziggy’s career also encompasses activism and humanitarianism, particularly spotlighting environmental awareness, self-empowerment, social injustice, and political inequity.

Eight-time Grammy winner Buddy Guy will team up with 10-time Grammy nominee John Robert Hiatt on Sunday, July 31 at 7 p.m. The 83-year-old Guy is hitting the road in support of his latest album, “The Blues Is Alive and Well.” Hiatt, who has released nine acclaimed studio albums, will be joined by The Goners, featuring slide guitarist Sonny Landreth.

Tickets for Ziggy Marley go on sale Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m. Cost: $23.50-$69.

Tickets for Buddy Guy and John Hiatt & The Goners featuring Sonny Landreth go on sale Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m. Cost: $23.50-$74.

For tickets or more information, visit rosemusiccenter.com.

Caption Lye Lovett. PHOTO COURTESY OF DAYTON LIVE Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Caption Lye Lovett. PHOTO COURTESY OF DAYTON LIVE Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

LYLE LOVETT AT THE SCHUSTER

Lyle Lovett and his Large Band will perform at the Schuster Center Tuesday, July 12 at 7:30 p.m.

The Texas-based, four-time Grammy-winning singer/composer/actor known for his gift of storytelling has a career spanning 14 albums. He diversely fuses elements of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel, and blues into his music.

Tickets are priced at $59-$119. For tickets or more information, contact Dayton Live at 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org/lyle-lovett.

Caption Dayton-based rock band The Werks. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Caption Dayton-based rock band The Werks. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

THE WERKS GEARING UP FOR WERK OUT FESTIVAL

Dayton-based rock band The Werks, known for creating their own “psychedelic dance rock,” have announced an initial lineup for The Werk Out Festival, slated July 14-16 at the Legend Valley Concert and Campground in Thornville, Ohio.

The Werk Out Festival 2022 initial lineup features;

The Werks (four sets)

Umphrey’s McGee (two sets)

Lawrence

Andy Frasco & The U.N.

Stevie Wonder Dance Party (featuring members of Turkuaz, The Main Squeeze, TAUK & More)

Lespecial

Doom Flamingo

Melt

Hannah Wicklund

Couch

Eggy

Zoo Trippin’

Aaron Kamm & The One Drops

Dustin Smith & The Daydreamers

Chalk Dinosaur (live band)

Friends of the Dead: Grateful Dead Tribute

Baccano

Cotter

General admission festival passes are available for $149. VIP packages for $299, which includes backstage camping, VIP Chill Lounge, artist meet and greets and more.

For more information, visit thewerkoutfestival.com. For tickets, visit werkoutpresents.ticketspice.com/wo22.

Caption Dayton Celtic Fest faves Scythian, (left to right) Larissa Fedoryka, Danylo Fedoryka, Alexander Fedoryka, Nolan Ladewski and Fritz McGirr. CONTRIBUTED Caption Dayton Celtic Fest faves Scythian, (left to right) Larissa Fedoryka, Danylo Fedoryka, Alexander Fedoryka, Nolan Ladewski and Fritz McGirr. CONTRIBUTED

HEADLINERS SET FOR DAYTON CELTIC FEST

Headliners have been announced for the Dayton Celtic Festival, slated July 29-31 at RiverScape MetroPark.

Festival organizers United Irish of Dayton have booked the following seven bands for the popular summer event.

Boxing Banjo

Davy Holt

Gaelic Storm

Scythian

Socks in the Frying Pan

The Drowsy Lads

The Fitzgeralds

For more information about the festival including a list of activities, visit daytoncelticfestival.com.

Caption Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum country artist Lorrie Morgan. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Caption Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum country artist Lorrie Morgan. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

LORRIE MORGAN IN BELLEFONTAINE

Legendary country artist Lorrie Morgan will perform Thursday, March 24 in the auditorium of Bellefontaine High School courtesy of the Country Legends Concert Series.

The Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum artist will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Jesse Keith Whitley, son of Lorrie Morgan and Keith Whitley, will perform at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $35-$100. For tickets or more information, visit countrylegendscs/shows.com.

Bellefontaine High School is located at 555 E. Lake Ave., Bellefontaine.

Caption Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers. KIM LANCASTER/CONTRIBUTED Caption Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers. KIM LANCASTER/CONTRIBUTED

INDUSTRIAL STRENGTH BLUEGRASS FESTIVAL

Award-winners Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers host the Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival Thursday, March 24-Saturday, March 26 at the Roberts Convention Centre, 123 Gano Road, Wilmington. Expect performances by Larry Sparks & the Lonesome Ramblers, Appalachian Road Show, Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out, Blue Highway and others.

Advance tickets are $100 for three-day reserved seats, $90 for three-day general admission. Single day general admission tickets are $30 Thursday and $40 Friday and Saturday. Door tickets are $110 for three-day general admission and $80 for two-day general admission. Single day general admission tickets at the door are $35 Thursday and $45 Friday and Saturday.

For tickets or more information, call 800-965-9324 or visit industrialstrengthbluegrass.com

Caption Dayton native Julie James, program director at SiriusXM and host of "Broadway Names with Julie James," showcases her gifts for singing and storytelling in "The Julie James Show," slated March 26 in Hamilton. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Caption Dayton native Julie James, program director at SiriusXM and host of "Broadway Names with Julie James," showcases her gifts for singing and storytelling in "The Julie James Show," slated March 26 in Hamilton. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

THE JULIE JAMES SHOW

Dayton native Julie James, host of “Broadway Names with Julie James” on SiriusXM, offers an evening of show tunes, theme songs and stories Saturday, March 26 at 7:30 p.m. at the Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton.

Tickets are $29 for members and $37 for non-members. For tickets or more information, call 513-863-8873 or visit fittoncenter.org.

Caption Nashville-based country act The Roads Below performs with local opener Jamie Suttle at The Brightside in Dayton on Thursday March 31. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Caption Nashville-based country act The Roads Below performs with local opener Jamie Suttle at The Brightside in Dayton on Thursday March 31. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

THE ROADS BELOW

Nashville-based country act The Roads Below will arrive with local opener Jamie Suttle on Thursday, March 31 at 8 p.m. at The Brightside, 905 E. Third St., Dayton.

Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 day of show. For tickets or more information, call 937-410-0450 or visit www.thebrightsidedayton.com

Don Thrasher contributed to this report.