5 new tenants heading to Mall at Fairfield Commons

The Mall at Fairfield Commons plans to welcome five new tenants in the coming months.

From sweet treats like ice cream and waffle crepes to clothing, shoes, jewelry and toys, there will be several options for shoppers.

“The Mall at Fairfield Commons is excited to welcome Vivid Sweets, Sock it 2 Em’, OGs Unlaced, Go! Calendars, Games & Toys and Mariona & Co to our list of amazing retailers,” said Ashley Mays, general manager of The Mall at Fairfield Commons, in a news release.

Mays recently filled the role of general manager at The Mall at Fairfield Commons. She brings 22 years of experience in luxury retail at Saks Fifth Avenue and Burberry where she supported several locations across the country. Most recently, she held the position of senior manager of sales and customer service with Macy’s where she oversaw cosmetics, fine jewelry and women’s shoes.

“We consistently listen to shopper insight and demands as we look towards the future and continue to grow our retail and restaurant offerings,” Mays said.

Below are descriptions of the new tenants:

Vivid Sweets will serve brewed coffee, waffle crepes, ice cream, milkshakes and more in the food court. The new sweet treat shop is slated to open this fall.

Sock it 2 Em' will offer a wide variety of fun branded socks, underwear, belts and fuzzy slippers featuring popular brands including Sponge Bob, Pepsi and The Godfather. The store will be located near the food court.

OGs Unlaced will bring a variety of sneakers that are hard to find and sold out on retail markets. They will also offer sneaker customizations and restorations as well as cash and trades for shoes in store. OGs Unlaced will open this fall on the upper level near Hallmark.

Go! Calendars, Games & Toys will offer a wide selection of calendars, best-selling licensed toys, games, puzzles and gifts. They will open this fall on the lower level near Champs.

Mariona & Co is collaborating with designers to curate jewelry pieces for both women and men at The Mall at Fairfield Commons. The jewelry store will open this fall near Buckle.

The Mall at Fairfield Commons, located at 2727 Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek, is home to more than 130 national, regional and local retailers. Hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.