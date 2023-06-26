5 summer festivals happening this weekend across Dayton region

This weekend’s lineup of festivals in the Dayton area embodies the dog days of summer with community block parties, musical festivals and Fourth of July firework displays.

Check out five summer festivals coming up June 30 through July 2.

Night Out at New Lebanon

WHEN: Friday, June 30

WHERE: Dayton Metro Library New Lebanon Branch, 715 W. Main St.

INFO: The summer block party in New Lebanon will feature live music, games, food trucks, book giveaways and crafts. The party starts at 6 p.m. and goes until 8:30 p.m. Dayton musician Reyna Spears will perform. Visit Dayton Metro Library’s Facebook event page for more information.

Taps, Tastes and Tunes

WHEN: Friday, June 30

WHERE: National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting, 8070 Tylersville Rd., West Chester

INFO: The weekend-long Kemba Credit Union Taps, Tastes and Tunes Festival will run from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday. The ’90s and ’00s free music festival will feature Sister Hazel, Naked Karate Girls, Everclear and several local bands. Area food trucks and vendors will provide food for the festival, including Divine 9 Dines, Little Trolley Donuts, Mama Bear’s Mac and more. The festival will be capped off with a Fourth of July fireworks show at 10 p.m. on Sunday. Visit https://www.thingstodocincinnati.com/taps-tastes-and-tunes for more information.

Star Spangled Heights Celebration

WHEN: Saturday, July 1

WHERE: Thomas A. Cloud Memorial Park, 4707 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights

INFO: Huber Heights’ annual Independence Day celebration kicks off at 10 a.m. with a parade. Festivities include a petting zoo, car show, beer garden, games and dozens of food vendors. Throughout the afternoon, Ludlow Creek, Parrots of the Caribbean and Remix - Family Game Night will provide live entertainment. A fireworks show at 10 p.m. will close out the celebration. Visit https://www.hhoh.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=374 for more information.

Stars, Stripes and Country

WHEN: Saturday, July 1

WHERE: The Greene Towne Center, 4452 Buckeye Lane, Beavercreek

INFO: The second annual Stars, Stripes and Country Fourth of July celebration at The Greene will begin at 6 p.m. with live music from Nashville musician Ryan Mundy, food trucks and margaritas in the center court of the shopping center. Visit The Greene’s Facebook event page for more information.

The Oregon District Block Party with Purrfect Additions

WHEN: Saturday, July 1

WHERE: The Oregon District in Dayton

INFO: Join the Oregon District for kittens and cocktails from noon to 6 p.m. The block party supports the nonprofit Purrfect Additions, a Dayton cat rescue. Kittens from the shelter that are available for adoption will be at the event alongside specialty themed cocktails. Visit www.purrfectadditionsinc.com/calendar for more information.