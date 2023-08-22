6 things to check off your summer bucket list across Dayton area

With temperatures this week expected to swell to heatwave proportions, it’s a sure sign that summer is far from over.

There are still a few weeks left to check off items on your summer bucket list. Whether it’s the fun staples that make the season feel complete or an opportunity to try a new adventure, here are a few ideas to fill the remainder of your summer plans around the Dayton area.

🍻 Local Breweries

If you’re looking for an evening hang out or an excuse to gather some friends, the Dayton area is home to dozens of local breweries that offer more than just a pint. Nearly 30 are stops on Dayton’s annual Ale Trail challenge, where bar-hoppers can win a beer glass for visiting all of the stops along the trail. Several stops around Dayton have added special events during the week to add another element to the local hangouts.

One local brewery, Eudora Brewing Company in Kettering, hosts a cornhole league each season. Registration for the fall season is now open, and teams of two can take to the boards for eight weeks to compete for prizes.

Others in the area offer traditional bar weeknight entertainment including trivia night, music bingo and live music. Lebanon Brewing Company, Warped Wing in Dayton and The Dayton Beer Company all have a calendar of performances, games and themed nights coming up, just to name a few.

For more information on the Dayton Ale Trail and breweries in the Dayton area, visit daytoncvb.com and search for Dayton Ale Trail under Things to Do.

🎨 Art Exhibits

Did you know dozens of galleries and studios across the area are operated or curated by Dayton natives? Here are just a few that have ongoing exhibitions:

Willis “Bing” Davis owns the EbonNia Gallery in the Wright Dunbar district. The gallery is showing its annual “Visual Voices: Dayton Skyscrapers” collection through Sept. 30. Each year, Davis taps a dozen local Black artists to create portraits in their chosen medium of African American Daytonians, living or deceased, who have made an impact on their community. EbonNia Gallery is located at 1135 W. Third St., Dayton. More information can be found at https://www.bingdavisartstudio.org/.

The Dayton Art Institute is presenting a collaborative exhibition with the Dayton Unit NAACP. “Reflections in Time: Dayton Unit NAACP Celebrates History” showcases the work of artists who have captured the African American heritage, culture and experience in their work. This collection is on display until Sept. 10. The Dayton Art Institute is located at 456 Belmonte Park North, Dayton. More information can be found at https://www.daytonartinstitute.org/.

The Dayton Society of Artists is holding its annual juried member art show “reMEMBERed” through Aug. 26. The show doubles as a celebration for the society as it celebrates its 85th anniversary and its long history in the Dayton art community. The DSA Gallery is located at 48 High St., Dayton. More information can be found at https://daytondsa.org/.

🎢 Kings Island

For an all-day adventure close to home, Kings Island in Mason offers a family outing full of thrills. The amusement park is split into eight themed sections with rollercoaster, thrill rides and family rides throughout. Some of Kings Islands’ most iconic rides include: The Beast, a wooden coaster; Orion, the park’s latest rollercoaster and first gigacoaster; and Banshee, the world’s longest inverted rollercoaster.

Kings Island is also home to Soak City, a water park where the family can cool off on hot summer days. Soak City has over 50 water activities, including 36 water slides.

New to the park this year is Adventure Port, which features two new rides family rides and two new dining locations. Enrique’s Cantina in Adventure Port serves traditional burritos, bowls, salads, tacos and more while The Mercado offers a full-service bar including frozen drinks and craft beers. Sol Spin sends riders in open air, suspended passenger vehicles flying 60 in the air at 25 mph. At Cargo Loco, also in Adventure Port, you can climb aboard shipping barrels and go for a spin on this manually controlled spinning ride.

Kings Island is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Soak City is open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Daily passes can be purchased online or at park gates beginning at $44.99.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.visitkingsisland.com/.

✈ National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

This Dayton staple is a family favorite attraction. During the hottest days of summer, the museum offers a reprieve for kids and adults alike. The museum is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, and families can explore the thousands of artifacts and over 350 aerospace vehicles and missiles across the entire museum.

For more information, visit https://www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/.

⚾ Dayton Dragons

Baseball is the nation’s favorite pastime, and a Dayton Dragons game can be a well-spent night out for the whole family. Lawn seat tickets are just $10 a piece to see the minor league team, placing baseball fans in the perfect spot to catch a home run ball hit to right field. The sunset view from the lawn — or anywhere in the ballpark — can be a spectacle all on its own.

Dragons fans have the opportunity to watch up-and-coming players up at bat before they break into the major leagues. After games, fans can get memorabilia signed by that evening’s featured Dragons player.

Upcoming, the Dayton Dragons will return for a homestand against the Lansing Lugnuts Tuesday, Aug. 22 through Sunday, Aug. 27. Tickets and more information can be found by visiting https://www.milb.com/dayton.

🍦 Young’s Jersey Dairy

After a long, hot summer day, a chilly treat can be the ultimate prize. Young’s Jersey Dairy in Yellow Springs offers both a day full of summer activities and a scoop of homemade ice cream as a reward.

Young’s Jersey Dairy makes all of their ice cream right on the farm and has a menu of weekly flavors for guests to try. On the menu in August is Sea Salty Double Caramel for the week of Aug. 21 and Cookies & Cream for the week of Aug. 28.

In addition to mini golf, a petting zoo, batting cages, a playground and more, Young’s Jersey Dairy has opened its corn maze for the season for those who are ready to leave summer behind and jump right into fall.

Young’s Jersey Dairy is located at 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road, Yellow Springs. For more information, visit https://youngsdairy.com/.