6 things to do in Dayton this weekend

When: 3-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29

Where: Third and Main streets (Grande Illumination at Courthouse Square) and Second and Main Streets (Children’s Parade) in downtown Dayton.

Details: In addition to the 7 p.m. tree lighting ceremony which will be immediately followed by the Children’s Parade, the festival includes live entertainment, two reindeer for pictures, a street fair, horse-drawn wagon rides, a holiday village, gingerbread house content and a train display.

Cost: Free

More info: downtowndayton.org

2. “A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical”

When: Through Dec. 1; 2 and 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton

Details: Directed by Tony winner Michael Mayer (”Spring Awakening”), this incredibly tuneful and surprisingly poignant jukebox musical, created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself and presented in its local premiere by Dayton Live, chronicles the legendary singer’s rise as a chart-topping pop icon who has sold 120 million albums. “American Idol” winner Nick Fradiani brings suavely understated and dignified charisma to his vocally impressive portrayal of Neil - Then, reprising his role from the Broadway production and passionately delivering the spirited anthem “Holly Holy” in particular. As the narrative-driven Neil - Now, Robert Westenberg, the definitive, Tony-nominated Wolf/Cinderella’s Prince of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s ”Into the Woods,” skillfully interprets the pain, regret and inner turmoil associated with Neil’s childhood, infidelity and ailing health, elements which could benefit from more depth and less speed. The relatable, emotional Westenberg notably joins Fradiani for a powerful, life-affirming rendition of “I Am... I Said.” Elsewhere, Lisa Reneé Pitts exemplifies inquisitive grace as Neil’s Doctor and Hannah Jewel Kohn electrifies as Marcia, Neil’s second wife. Kohn’s sultry, sassy and strutting rendition of ”Forever in Blue Jeans” is a worthy-of-a-commercial knockout, but she also beautifully navigates the elegant sincerity fueling “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers” opposite Fradiani. An expressive ensemble (dubbed The Beautiful Noise and particularly dynamic in “Crunchy Granola Suite,” among choreographer Steven Hoggett’s strongest routines) and musical director James Olmstead’s superb band greatly accent this entertaining, crowd-pleasing experience featuring such hits as “America,” “Sweet Caroline” and “I’m A Believer.”

Cost: $40-$145

More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org

3. Christkindl Market

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30

Where: Front Street, 1001 E. Second St., Dayton

Details: The market includes selfies with Santa, beer tent, food trucks, activities for all ages and indoor shopping from more than 250 artists and artisans.

Cost: Free

More info: frontstreet.art

4. In the Cut Comedy featuring Vincent Bryant

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29

Where: Dayton Funny Bone, 88 Plum St., Suite 200, The Greene, Beavercreek

Details: Vincent Bryant of St. Louis debuted on Comedy Central’s “Hart of The City” by Kevin Hart. He has also appeared on “Don’t Tell” & Chocolate Sundays Comedy. He’s toured with Leonard Outz and Ms. Pat among others and has written for “The Ms. Pat Show.”

Cost: $20

More info: dayton.funnybone.com

5. “Maria”

When: Through Dec. 5: 11:40 a.m., 2:15 p.m., 4:50 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1:15 p.m., 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Sunday, and 2:20 p.m., 4:50 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, and 2:20 p.m. and 4:50 p.m. Thursday

Where: The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: Angelina Jolie stars as iconic opera diva Maria Callas who, in spite of ailing health in the mid-1970s, receives a request to go on tour. Kathleen Clawson, artistic director of the Dayton Opera, will participate in a talkback discussion following the 7 p.m. screening on Dec. 1.

Cost:$8.50-$10.50

More info: neonmovies.com

6. O’Shea the Wicked album release

When: 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29

Where: It Takes a Village Studios, 28 W. 5th St., Dayton

Details: Rapper O’Shea the Wicked, part of Dayton’s underground hip hop scene, will have a release show for his debut record, “Premature,” featuring special guests Tennyson Love, Jeremy Street and Angel.

Cost: $5 pre-sale, $10 at the door

More info: eventbrite.com

