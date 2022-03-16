Hamburger icon
7 events you should check out in Dayton beginning this weekend

Projects Unlimited Star Attractions series presents “Alton Brown Live: Beyond the Eats,” a new culinary variety show from the chef, author and television personality at the Schuster Center in Dayton on Wednesday, March 23.

Projects Unlimited Star Attractions series presents “Alton Brown Live: Beyond the Eats,” a new culinary variety show from the chef, author and television personality at the Schuster Center in Dayton on Wednesday, March 23.

What to Know
By Don Thrasher
Updated 41 minutes ago

The First Four of the NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena has come and gone but the fun isn’t over. There are plenty of activities to keep Gem City residents and visitors alike occupied in the days ahead, including a superstar food presenter in a stage variety show.

Here’s a look at “Alton Brown Live,” Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra in concert and other notable events heading your way this weekend and next week.

“Alton Brown Live”

When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 23

Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton

Details: It has been more than 20 years since Alton Brown launched his television career with the smash Food Network series “Good Eats.” His knowledge, humor and likability made him a star beyond the small screen. Dayton Live’s Projects Unlimited Star Attractions series presents “Alton Brown Live: Beyond the Eats,” a new culinary variety show from the chef, author and TV personality.

Cost: $30-$85

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

Principal oboist Eileen Whalen (pictured) is a featured performer when Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra’s “Beethoven 7 and Strauss” at the Schuster Center in Dayton on Friday and Saturday, March 18 and 19.

Principal oboist Eileen Whalen (pictured) is a featured performer when Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra’s “Beethoven 7 and Strauss” at the Schuster Center in Dayton on Friday and Saturday, March 18 and 19.

Principal oboist Eileen Whalen (pictured) is a featured performer when Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra’s “Beethoven 7 and Strauss” at the Schuster Center in Dayton on Friday and Saturday, March 18 and 19.

“Beethoven 7 and Strauss”

When: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 18 and 19

Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton

Details: Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra’s “Beethoven 7 and Strauss.” Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 7″ and “Irish Rhapsody No. 1″ by Charles Villiers Stanford are among the pieces in this Masterworks Series concert. DPO principal oboist Eileen Whalen (pictured) is a featured performer on Richard Strauss’ “Oboe Concerto.”

Cost: $14-$68

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

ST. PATRICK'S DAY GUIDE: Events to enjoy across the Dayton area
The giant troll welcomes visitors to the Troll Pub at the Wheelhouse at 216 Wayne Ave. near the Oregon District. The Wheelhouse, a former manufacturing facility, was turned into housing and first-floor commercial spaces with the help of state historic tax credits. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

The giant troll welcomes visitors to the Troll Pub at the Wheelhouse at 216 Wayne Ave. near the Oregon District. The Wheelhouse, a former manufacturing facility, was turned into housing and first-floor commercial spaces with the help of state historic tax credits. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

St. Patrick’s Day Crawl

When: 4-10 p.m. Saturday, March 19

Where: Troll Pub at the Wheelhouse, 216 Wayne Ave., Dayton

Details: Participants in the 5th annual Lucky’s St. Patrick’s Day Crawl check in at Troll Pub at the Wheelhouse. The event also includes stops at Canal Street Arcade and Deli, Lock 27 Brewing, Yellow Cab Tavern and Tumbleweed Connection. An after party will be held in a still-to-be-announced location.

Cost: $15 individual tickets, $10 per person for groups of four or more

More info: www.crawlwith.us/dayton/stpattys#tickets

Molly Hatchet (pictured) performs with special guests Zebra and John Corabi at BMI Speedway in Versailles on Saturday, March 19.

Molly Hatchet (pictured) performs with special guests Zebra and John Corabi at BMI Speedway in Versailles on Saturday, March 19.

Molly Hatchet (pictured) performs with special guests Zebra and John Corabi at BMI Speedway in Versailles on Saturday, March 19.

Molly Hatchet

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, March 19. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Where: BMI Speedway, 791 E. Main St., Versailles

Details: Molly Hatchet first burst onto the music scene in 1978 with its platinum-selling self-titled debut. The follow-up, “Flirtin’ With Disaster,” went double-platinum the following year, solidifying the Florida group as a southern rock powerhouse. Molly Hatchet performs with special guests Zebra and John Corabi.

Cost: $25 in advance, $35 day of show. Premium seating available for an additional $25 or add $50 for a single band VIP package

More info: 937-526-9547 or www.bmikarts.com

Comedian TK Kirkland, who will be in the United Kingdom in late April and early May, performs at the Funny Bone Comedy Club at The Greene in Beavercreek on Friday and Saturday, March 18 and 19.

Comedian TK Kirkland, who will be in the United Kingdom in late April and early May, performs at the Funny Bone Comedy Club at The Greene in Beavercreek on Friday and Saturday, March 18 and 19.

Comedian TK Kirkland, who will be in the United Kingdom in late April and early May, performs at the Funny Bone Comedy Club at The Greene in Beavercreek on Friday and Saturday, March 18 and 19.

TK Kirkland

When: 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday, March 18, 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Saturday, March 19

Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, 88 Plum St., Suite 200, The Greene, Beavercreek

Details: In late April and early May, TK Kirkland will be in the United Kingdom for shows. But you can see him in Beavercreek this weekend while he’s touring the United States, including shows in Oregon, Arizona and New Jersey.

Cost: $30

More info: 937-429-5233 or dayton.funnybone.com

15 entertainers with Dayton ties to watch in 2022
Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents by Dayton Ballet II and Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra in the family concert “Bugs!” at the Schuster Center in Dayton on Sunday, March 20.

Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents by Dayton Ballet II and Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra in the family concert “Bugs!” at the Schuster Center in Dayton on Sunday, March 20.

Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents by Dayton Ballet II and Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra in the family concert “Bugs!” at the Schuster Center in Dayton on Sunday, March 20.

“BUGS!!”

When: 3 p.m. Sunday, March 20

Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton

Details: Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents the family concert, “BUGS!!” The matinee program focused on different insects features performances by Dayton Ballet II and Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra conducted by Dr. Patrick Reynolds.

Cost: $26

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

The duo (pictured) of Kathleen Durig (flute) and Tom Wittberg (acoustic guitar) are among the performers in Dayton Music Club’s March musicale at the Piano Preparatory School in Beavercreek on Tuesday, March 22.

The duo (pictured) of Kathleen Durig (flute) and Tom Wittberg (acoustic guitar) are among the performers in Dayton Music Club’s March musicale at the Piano Preparatory School in Beavercreek on Tuesday, March 22.

The duo (pictured) of Kathleen Durig (flute) and Tom Wittberg (acoustic guitar) are among the performers in Dayton Music Club’s March musicale at the Piano Preparatory School in Beavercreek on Tuesday, March 22.

Dayton Music Club

When: Noon Tuesday, March 22

Where: Piano Preparatory School, 41 Grange Hall Road, Beavercreek

Display: The duo of Kathleen Durig (flute) and Tom Wittberg (acoustic guitar) are among the performers in Dayton Music Club’s March musicale. This matinee program also features Jennifer Shoup (piano), Robert Ruckman (piano) and Debbie Johnson (cello) with Samee Griffith (piano).

Cost: Free

More info: 937-297-0463 or visit www.daytonmusicclub.org

Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or e-mail at donthrasher100@gmail.com.

About the Author

Don Thrasher, a native of Gadsden, Alabama, has been a weekly contributor for the Dayton Daily News since 2003. He covers national and international music, performance and art. Don is a versatile writer, who has interviewed ballet dancers, professional athletes, authors, comedians, filmmakers, rodeo clowns and other disparate figures.

