7 events you should check out in Dayton beginning this weekend

Details: It has been more than 20 years since Alton Brown launched his television career with the smash Food Network series “Good Eats.” His knowledge, humor and likability made him a star beyond the small screen. Dayton Live’s Projects Unlimited Star Attractions series presents “Alton Brown Live: Beyond the Eats,” a new culinary variety show from the chef, author and TV personality.

Cost: $30-$85

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

Caption Principal oboist Eileen Whalen (pictured) is a featured performer when Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra's "Beethoven 7 and Strauss" at the Schuster Center in Dayton on Friday and Saturday, March 18 and 19. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

“Beethoven 7 and Strauss”

When: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 18 and 19

Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton

Details: Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra’s “Beethoven 7 and Strauss.” Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 7″ and “Irish Rhapsody No. 1″ by Charles Villiers Stanford are among the pieces in this Masterworks Series concert. DPO principal oboist Eileen Whalen (pictured) is a featured performer on Richard Strauss’ “Oboe Concerto.”

Cost: $14-$68

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

Caption The giant troll welcomes visitors to the Troll Pub at the Wheelhouse at 216 Wayne Ave. near the Oregon District. The Wheelhouse, a former manufacturing facility, was turned into housing and first-floor commercial spaces with the help of state historic tax credits. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

St. Patrick’s Day Crawl

When: 4-10 p.m. Saturday, March 19

Where: Troll Pub at the Wheelhouse, 216 Wayne Ave., Dayton

Details: Participants in the 5th annual Lucky’s St. Patrick’s Day Crawl check in at Troll Pub at the Wheelhouse. The event also includes stops at Canal Street Arcade and Deli, Lock 27 Brewing, Yellow Cab Tavern and Tumbleweed Connection. An after party will be held in a still-to-be-announced location.

Cost: $15 individual tickets, $10 per person for groups of four or more

More info: www.crawlwith.us/dayton/stpattys#tickets

Caption Molly Hatchet (pictured) performs with special guests Zebra and John Corabi at BMI Speedway in Versailles on Saturday, March 19. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Molly Hatchet

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, March 19. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Where: BMI Speedway, 791 E. Main St., Versailles

Details: Molly Hatchet first burst onto the music scene in 1978 with its platinum-selling self-titled debut. The follow-up, “Flirtin’ With Disaster,” went double-platinum the following year, solidifying the Florida group as a southern rock powerhouse. Molly Hatchet performs with special guests Zebra and John Corabi.

Cost: $25 in advance, $35 day of show. Premium seating available for an additional $25 or add $50 for a single band VIP package

More info: 937-526-9547 or www.bmikarts.com

Caption Comedian TK Kirkland, who will be in the United Kingdom in late April and early May, performs at the Funny Bone Comedy Club at The Greene in Beavercreek on Friday and Saturday, March 18 and 19. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

TK Kirkland

When: 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday, March 18, 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Saturday, March 19

Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, 88 Plum St., Suite 200, The Greene, Beavercreek

Details: In late April and early May, TK Kirkland will be in the United Kingdom for shows. But you can see him in Beavercreek this weekend while he’s touring the United States, including shows in Oregon, Arizona and New Jersey.

Cost: $30

More info: 937-429-5233 or dayton.funnybone.com

Caption Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents by Dayton Ballet II and Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra in the family concert "Bugs!" at the Schuster Center in Dayton on Sunday, March 20. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

“BUGS!!”

When: 3 p.m. Sunday, March 20

Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton

Details: Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents the family concert, “BUGS!!” The matinee program focused on different insects features performances by Dayton Ballet II and Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra conducted by Dr. Patrick Reynolds.

Cost: $26

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

Caption The duo (pictured) of Kathleen Durig (flute) and Tom Wittberg (acoustic guitar) are among the performers in Dayton Music Club's March musicale at the Piano Preparatory School in Beavercreek on Tuesday, March 22. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Dayton Music Club

When: Noon Tuesday, March 22

Where: Piano Preparatory School, 41 Grange Hall Road, Beavercreek

Display: The duo of Kathleen Durig (flute) and Tom Wittberg (acoustic guitar) are among the performers in Dayton Music Club’s March musicale. This matinee program also features Jennifer Shoup (piano), Robert Ruckman (piano) and Debbie Johnson (cello) with Samee Griffith (piano).

Cost: Free

More info: 937-297-0463 or visit www.daytonmusicclub.org

