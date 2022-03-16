7 events you should check out in Dayton beginning this weekend

The First Four of the NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena has come and gone but the fun isn’t over. There are plenty of activities to keep Gem City residents and visitors alike occupied in the days ahead, including a superstar food presenter in a stage variety show.
Here’s a look at “Alton Brown Live,” Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra in concert and other notable events heading your way this weekend and next week.
“Alton Brown Live”
When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 23
Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton
Details: It has been more than 20 years since Alton Brown launched his television career with the smash Food Network series “Good Eats.” His knowledge, humor and likability made him a star beyond the small screen. Dayton Live’s Projects Unlimited Star Attractions series presents “Alton Brown Live: Beyond the Eats,” a new culinary variety show from the chef, author and TV personality.
Cost: $30-$85
More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org
“Beethoven 7 and Strauss”
When: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 18 and 19
Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton
Details: Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra’s “Beethoven 7 and Strauss.” Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 7″ and “Irish Rhapsody No. 1″ by Charles Villiers Stanford are among the pieces in this Masterworks Series concert. DPO principal oboist Eileen Whalen (pictured) is a featured performer on Richard Strauss’ “Oboe Concerto.”
Cost: $14-$68
More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org
St. Patrick’s Day Crawl
When: 4-10 p.m. Saturday, March 19
Where: Troll Pub at the Wheelhouse, 216 Wayne Ave., Dayton
Details: Participants in the 5th annual Lucky’s St. Patrick’s Day Crawl check in at Troll Pub at the Wheelhouse. The event also includes stops at Canal Street Arcade and Deli, Lock 27 Brewing, Yellow Cab Tavern and Tumbleweed Connection. An after party will be held in a still-to-be-announced location.
Cost: $15 individual tickets, $10 per person for groups of four or more
More info: www.crawlwith.us/dayton/stpattys#tickets
Molly Hatchet
When: 6 p.m. Saturday, March 19. Doors open at 5 p.m.
Where: BMI Speedway, 791 E. Main St., Versailles
Details: Molly Hatchet first burst onto the music scene in 1978 with its platinum-selling self-titled debut. The follow-up, “Flirtin’ With Disaster,” went double-platinum the following year, solidifying the Florida group as a southern rock powerhouse. Molly Hatchet performs with special guests Zebra and John Corabi.
Cost: $25 in advance, $35 day of show. Premium seating available for an additional $25 or add $50 for a single band VIP package
More info: 937-526-9547 or www.bmikarts.com
TK Kirkland
When: 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday, March 18, 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Saturday, March 19
Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, 88 Plum St., Suite 200, The Greene, Beavercreek
Details: In late April and early May, TK Kirkland will be in the United Kingdom for shows. But you can see him in Beavercreek this weekend while he’s touring the United States, including shows in Oregon, Arizona and New Jersey.
Cost: $30
More info: 937-429-5233 or dayton.funnybone.com
“BUGS!!”
When: 3 p.m. Sunday, March 20
Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton
Details: Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents the family concert, “BUGS!!” The matinee program focused on different insects features performances by Dayton Ballet II and Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra conducted by Dr. Patrick Reynolds.
Cost: $26
More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org
Dayton Music Club
When: Noon Tuesday, March 22
Where: Piano Preparatory School, 41 Grange Hall Road, Beavercreek
Display: The duo of Kathleen Durig (flute) and Tom Wittberg (acoustic guitar) are among the performers in Dayton Music Club’s March musicale. This matinee program also features Jennifer Shoup (piano), Robert Ruckman (piano) and Debbie Johnson (cello) with Samee Griffith (piano).
Cost: Free
More info: 937-297-0463 or visit www.daytonmusicclub.org
