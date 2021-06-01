7 popular wineries lined-up for first-ever Darke County Wine Festival this fall

🍷Session one:

-$30 VIP tickets: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

-10 tasting tickets, a logo glass and the opportunity to sample and purchase one extra hour, prior to all other guests. The first 100 VIP guests will receive a cloth wine tote with goodies and coupons from vendors.

-$25 general public tickets: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

-8 tasting tickets and a logo glass

🍷Session two:

-$30 VIP tickets: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

-$25 general public tickets: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

-8 tasting tickets and a logo glass

“This fun and unique event is held to raise much needed funds for The Darke County Humane Society, Greenville, Ohio,” stated organizers on the event website.

The Darke County Humane Society is a non-profit, no-kill facility that operates on private donations and fundraisers.

Attendees under 21 are allowed, and there’s no charge for admission. However, participants must have a paid bracelet and a festival-supplied logo glass to partake in samplings. Photo IDs are required at the festival entrance.