8 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

A chance to support local restaurants, a tribute to a Broadway icon, a regional premiere musical, and celebrating cats and dogs on the big screen are just some of the notable options around Dayton this weekend. Here are eight events to keep on your radar.
1. Winter Restaurant Week
When: Sunday, Jan. 22 through Sunday, Jan. 29
Where: Various locations
Details: Attention foodies! The Miami Valley Restaurant Association’s Winter Restaurant Week promises another round of tasty dishes and special deals.
Cost: Meals range in price from $20.23-$50.23
More info: 937-461-6872 (MVRA) or dineoutdayton.com
2. “Once On This Island”
When: Friday, Jan. 20 and Saturday, Jan. 21 at 8 p.m.; Sunday, Jan. 22 at 2 p.m. The show runs through Jan. 29.
Where: Dayton Playhouse, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton
Details: Director/choreographer Aaron Washington helms a lovely, unified, technically sound and culturally resonant production of this charming, Caribbean-flavored one-act musical by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (”Ragtime”). Evette Nicole Willamson, singing delicately and sweetly, leads the cast as Ti Moune, a headstrong peasant girl who falls in love with the wealthy Daniel (Naman Clark). In addition to Washington’s fluid and flavorful contributions, including choreographing the spirited “Ti Moune’s Dance,” principal standouts include sassy Roniece Hutchins as Asaka (”Mama Will Provide”), the elegant Jovoné Lewis as Erzulie (a vision in soft pink and gold while rendering the beautiful ballad “The Human Heart”), the imposing, vocally strong Jarrod Davis Jr as Papa Ge, and the terrifically firm, compassionate duo of Alexandra Leigh (Euralie) and Antwan Terrell (TonTon), Ti Moune’s adopted parents.
Cost: $18-$20
More info: 937-424-8477 or daytonplayhouse.com
3. “An Evening of Sondheim”
When: Friday and Saturday, Jan. 20 and 21 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton
Details: Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra in “An Evening of Sondheim,” a salute to Broadway legend Stephen Sondheim. Students from Wright State University’s Musical Theatre program will join the orchestra for songs from “Into the Woods,” “Sweeney Todd” and other productions. (Don Thrasher)
Cost: $26-$85
More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org
4. “In The Green”
When: Thursday, Jan. 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 20 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 21 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Where: PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton
Details: TheatreLab Dayton presents this innovative, edgy regional premiere musical about Hildegard von Bingen, one of the most influential women in medieval history. Cast consists of Rachel Hertenstein, Danielle Kubasky, Melissa Hall, Allie Haines and Adelyn Helms. Garrett Young directs. The performance is held in 90 minutes without intermission.
Cost: $28-$43
More info: 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org
5. Mark Stuart
When: Friday, Jan. 20 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Nowhere in Particular Cabinet of Curiosities Brew House, 4716 Wilmington Pike, Kettering
Details: Local fans of country and Americana music may remember Mark Stuart from his appearances at Canal Street Tavern in the 2000s. He performed there with his Austin, Texas band the Bastard Sons of Johnny Cash and performing with Stacey Earle. The Nashville-based artist, who is more a troubadour these days, returns to Dayton for a solo show. (Don Thrasher)
Cost: No cover. Musician tip jar show.
More info: 937-999-4133 or https://nipcoc.com
6. The New York Cat and Dog Film Festival
When: Saturday, Jan. 21 at 12:30 p.m. (NY Cat Film Festival) and Jan. 22 at 12:30 p.m. (NY Dog Film Festival)
Where: The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton
Details: This curated program is a collection of short films ranging from touching documentaries to joyful animated pieces.
Cost: $10 each. 10 percent of all ticket sales will be given to The Humane Society of Greater Dayton.
More info: 937-222-8452 or visit neonmovies.com
7. Tony Woods
When: Friday, Jan. 20 at 8 p.m., and Saturday, Jan. 21 at 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.
Where: Wiley’s Comedy Club, 101 Pine St., Dayton
Details: Considered one of Dave Chappelle’s inspirations, Tony Woods, an original member of “Russell Simmons’ Def Comedy Jam” on HBO, will be in town for three shows. Woods also appeared in Netflix’s “They Ready” presented by Tiffany Haddish.
Cost: $25-$50
More info: 937-224-5653 or wileyscomedy.com
8. “On the Trail of Big Cats”
When: Sunday, Jan. 22 at 3 p.m. There is also a performance Monday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m.
Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton
Details: Dayton Live presents a National Geographic Live! presentation. From trekking India’s Himalaya in search of rare snow leopards and stalking the elusive jaguar through Latin American jungles to chronicling the nocturnal activities of the “American lion” or cougar, award-winning photographer Steve Winter will discuss his many adventures.
Cost: $30-$47
More info: 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org
