McCoy: Successful debut for De La Cruz as Reds rally past Dodgers
'A Drag Queen Christmas' coming to the Schuster

“A Drag Queen Christmas” is coming to the Schuster Center with a full cast of fan-favorite drag queens Wednesday, Nov. 29.

The longest-running drag tour will make a stop in Dayton this holiday season courtesy of Dayton Live.

Presented by Murray & Peter, the show features contestants from Season 15 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and Season 8 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” alongside winners, fan favorites, OGs and Miss Congeniality from the show. Actor and “Drag Race” choreographer Todrick Hall will join the show as a special guest. “Drag Race” alum Miz Cracker is set to host the evening.

The show will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. and are priced at $38.50 to $252.50.

A limited number of VIP packages will be available for purchase. The Super Fan VIP Experience includes a front row seat to the show, a photo opportunity with the cast before the show, select merchandise and other perks. The All Star VIP Package includes select merchandise, a photo opportunity with the cast before the show and a premium seat for the show.

The show is recommended for ages 18 or older.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.daytonlive.org/events/drag-queen-christmas/.

Zoë is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com. She earned her BA in communication from the University of Dayton and has four years in the journalism industry, including bylines in national and local news. She previously worked as a reporting intern for Dayton Daily News.

