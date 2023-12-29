A look back at the top food and dining stories in the Dayton region in 2023

Mikesell’s ends 110-plus years of local business

The news broke officially in late January, but concerns percolated well before then: Mikesell’s, a historic Dayton maker of potato chips and snack foods, confirmed it was going out of business.

After growing employee comments and questions, the company announced that it hoped to sell its brand and intellectual property rights to another snack food manufacturer to potentially continue the Mikesell’s brand.

In mid-February, that happened: Conn’s Potato Chips started production of Mikesell’s-branded bags of potato chips from its Zanesville facility.

Stubborn inflation, lingering pension obligations and changing customer tastes all contributed to a more challenging market for the snack company.

Frisch’s permanently closes in Moraine

Frisch’s Big Boy, located at 4830 S. Dixie Drive in Moraine, permanently closed its doors in early April. It had been a fixture in the Moraine community since at least 1964.

From meeting for the first time to sharing milestone meals, Dayton area residents said this location will be missed.

Dayton Donut Festival On Tour kicked off in February

Donut lovers had 10 days to complete a self-guided donut tour throughout the Dayton area.

Each participant purchased a $30 per booklet that included coupons to 12 donut shops. The coupons were valid for two donuts.

The Dayton Donut Festival On Tour was presented by Planned2Give, a nonprofit organization that helps and supports other nonprofits with fundraising events and awareness. This was the fourth year the nonprofit presented the tour.

Proceeds benefitted Hannah’s Treasure Chest.

Movie filmed at George’s Family Restaurant

After hours, George’s Family Restaurant turned into the set of a new independent feature film “Another Day.”

First time filmmaker/screenwriter Greg Kirkpatrick Jr. of Rapid City, South Dakota is living his dream by making his first movie in Dayton. Filming took place in August.

The movie is an “American Pie”-esque comedy set in 1999 with a dramatic love story hidden within, Kirkpatrick said. Filming also took place at Hometown Marketplace in Waynesville and Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum in Dayton.

Once they finished filming, Kirkpatrick headed back to South Dakota to edit the film. He plans to submit it to film festivals with hopes to get picked up by a studio and get a theatrical release.

Carmel’s Southwest Bar & Grill closes on Shroyer Road

Carmel’s Southwest Bar & Grill, a popular Dayton restaurant at 1025 Shroyer Road, closed in October after more than 40 years.

Owner Bob Byers retired and sold the business to a local group. Byers declined to identify the group, but said they approached him about the property.

“And considering all things and my age, it just seemed the time to go,” he previously said.

Carmel’s was opened in the late 1970s by Jack Putnam and his wife Vicki, Byers said. It featured reasonably priced menu options, a sizable patio and potent margaritas, a combination which attracted a loyal customer base. Before Carmel’s, there was a Parkmoor Drive-In restaurant on the site.

Treasure Island in Moraine is ‘temporarily closed’

Treasure Island Supper Club in Moraine is “temporarily closed” and no longer managed by Dana and Katherine Downs, the owners of Roost Modern Italian in Dayton’s Oregon District.

“Due to an unexpected occurrence, we will be temporarily closed until further notice,” a sign at the restaurant stated in December. “We apologize for this inconvenience.”

General manager Nancy Zechar is working with owner Duane Isaacs to reopen Treasure Island as soon as possible.

Treasure Island Supper Club has been a staple for residents of Moraine, Kettering, Oakwood, Miamisburg, West Carrollton and beyond since 1961. The restaurant was last open on Dec. 16.

Blue Berry Cafe announces new location in Bellbrook

In April, owner Kelley Andary announced The Blue Berry Cafe is relocating to ensure a better experience for its staff and customers alike.

“We wanted to invest in a space that would be a big thank you and a good way for us to grow, not necessarily in seats, but what we can offer our customers,” Andary said.

The restaurant’s current space at 72 Bellbrook Plaza in Bellbrook is about the same size as the new space, but some of the features aren’t convenient for the staff. For example, the restaurant has storage two doors down from the space.

The new space is located at 129 W. Franklin St. in Bellbrook.

The Foundry opens in downtown Dayton

The Foundry, a rooftop restaurant and bar serving chef-driven, gastropub cuisine from a wood fire oven, opened in June atop the AC Hotel in downtown Dayton.

The restaurant sits on the seventh floor of the hotel at 124 Madison St. and has views overlooking Day Air Ballpark.

Guests can expect a wide variety of elevated wood oven dishes and seasonal cuisines touched by fire. Selections range from pizzas and burgers to small plates and starters.

The Foundry also has an extensive cocktail selection among its beverage menu with a focus on bourbons and premium liquors.

2023 Dayton Greek Festival canceled

After announcing the cancellation of the 2023 Dayton Greek Festival in May, organizers hosted a drive-thru event instead.

“We had to cancel the full festival for reasons out of our control, but we are glad to offer the drive-thru,” Christina Panagouleas-Stephens, public relations manager with the Dayton Greek Festival, previously said.

The Dayton Greek Festival returned full force last year after two years of drive-thru events due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bill’s Donut Shop in Centerville has new owners

Bill’s Donut Shop changed hands for the first time in nearly three decades in September.

Siblings Lisa Tucker and Jim Elam, who took over the Centerville business from their parents in 1995, sold it to Marshall and Amy Lachman of Beavercreek, who previously lived in Centerville for more than 20 years.

Marshall Lachman said buying the shop “really is a dream come true.”

“Like so many families in the Miami Valley, Bill’s has been a part of our lives for as long as we can remember,” Lachman said in a release. “As our kids grew up, we always looked forward to that Friday morning trip to Bill’s for a donut before dropping the kids off at school.”

Bill’s Donut Shop continues to be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.