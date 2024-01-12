All The Best Deli in Washington Twp. to add breakfast

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

If you’re looking to try something new, the deli will have bagel and fish sandwiches, Reuben and pastrami omelets, noodle kugel, sweet cheese blintzes and crispy potato pancakes.

“All The Best lives up to its name once again by curating an exquisite breakfast menu that goes beyond the ordinary and encompasses “all the best” options,” said Lee Schear, owner of All The Best. “It’s not just about the food; it’s about creating a flavorful, unique, and convenient experience for our customers. Through our menu, we share not only a taste of our deli favorites but a journey through nearly forgotten breakfast classics.”

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Schear and his team have traveled to delis in New York, Cleveland, Chicago, Detroit, Houston and Los Angeles to create the ultimate deli experience.

Besides breakfast, customers can expect a variety of sandwiches including the pastrami, Reuben, chopped liver, turkey or smoked whitefish. You can also find house cut and double fried French fries, matzo ball soup and much more.

All The Best Deli is also introducing its new drive-thru window. Customers can order online at allthebestdeli.com or call 937-999-4204 to place an order. Pick-up orders will then be available via the drive-thru. The drive-thru is only available for pick-up orders.

Explore 3 things to know about Treasure Island Supper Club in Moraine before it reopens

All The Best Deli is located at 5940 Far Hills Ave. in Washington Twp., just north of Whipp Road in the former space of the combined Lee’s and Arby’s restaurant. The restaurant is open daily for dine-in or carryout.