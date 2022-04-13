dayton-daily-news logo
‘American Factory’ Oscar winners nominated for Peabody Award

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Filmmakers Jeff Reichert and Julia Reichert, winners of the Documentary Feature award for âAmerican Factory,â attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Filmmakers Jeff Reichert and Julia Reichert, winners of the Documentary Feature award for âAmerican Factory,â attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Academy Award-winning directors Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar of Yellow Springs have been nominated for a Peabody Award for their documentary “9 to 5: The Story of a Movement.”

The film is among 60 nominees announced April 13 selected to represent the most compelling and empowering stories released in broadcasting and streaming media during 2021.

“9 to 5: The Story of a Movement” specifically addresses the real-life secretarial labor movement that inspired the hit 1980 film and changed American offices forever. It is among 19 nominees in the documentary category.

The winners of the 82nd annual Peabody Awards will be named during a multi-day virtual celebration from June 6 through June 9.

In addition to winning the Best Documentary Feature Academy Award for 2019′s “American Factory,” Reichert and Bognar have directed such films as “A Lion in the House,” “The Last Truck: Closing of a GM Plant,” “Sparkle,” and “Dave Chappelle - Live in Real Life.”

The Neon is slated to screen “9 to 5: The Story of a Movement” Wednesday, May 25 at 7 p.m. as part of its “Julia Reichert: 50 Years in Film” retrospective.

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

