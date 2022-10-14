Angie’s Firehouse Tavern reopens kitchen

Explore City Barbeque to open Kettering location next month

The neighborhood-friendly restaurant where everybody knows everybody has been a spot for decades where generations of families could gather to get a home-cooked meal. Longtime favorites like cabbage rolls, turkey hot shots and Philly cheesesteaks remain on the menu, Reed said.

In the 1930s, Angie’s Firehouse Tavern was called Angi’s. Reed previously explained that back then the locals were unable to pronounce the name of the restaurant, so they simply called it Angie’s. The Angi family primarily served Hungarian-style food and had a reputation of having the best cabbage rolls in town. Reed said the restaurant is still known for its cabbage rolls and he has been told the cabbage rolls are “spot on” compared to decades ago.

“The best cabbage rolls on planet earth are once again available,” Reed said.

Reed and his family brought the restaurant back to life in 2010. He said moving forward customers can expect him to be more hands-on. He also hopes to bring back breakfast.

Angie’s Firehouse Tavern, located at 703 Watervliet Avenue, is open daily at 11 a.m.