Annual Dayton Zombie Pub Crawl adds silent disco afterparty

The second annual Dayton Zombie Pub Crawl will be held Saturday, Oct. 14 with six participating establishments and a new ending to the evening. The final stop of the pub crawl will be at the Yellow Cab Tavern for a silent disco.

“We love hosting costume themes for our silent discos and Halloween is such a great opportunity for everyone to get creative,” said Brian Johnson, Dayton Silent Disco partner and producer, in a news release. “I started working with Amber Brady at Cavalier Distribution last year to bring back an annual Downtown Dayton Zombie Crawl and while we were brainstorming on how to grow the event this year, Dayton Silent Disco seemed like a natural choice.”

Registration for the free pub crawl is 5 to 8 p.m. at Blind Bob’s, 430 E. Fifth St., where participants can get their first stamp. Participants are then free to visit the other participating venues including Barrel House, Toxic Brew Co., Troll Pub, Hole in the Wall and Yellow Cab Tavern. Participants are encouraged to get stamps at each stop to be able to enter a raffle for prizes. Stamps are given after you make a purchase.

The silent disco is 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. at the Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. A portion of proceeds will be donated to Miami Valley Meals.

“We can’t wait to see a horde of zombies all wearing headphones dancing under the big tent at Yellow Cab and all over downtown Dayton,” Johnson said.

Raffle prizes will be announced at 10 p.m. and the zombie costume contest winner will be named at 11 p.m.

In addition, Yellow Cab Tavern is hosting a Halloween-themed Spooky Silent Disco on Friday, Oct. 27.

This event is for those 21 and older. For more information, visit www.daytonsilentdisco.com or the event’s Facebook page.

