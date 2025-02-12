Arts news: Dayton Live’s Children’s Theatre Series, Levitt Pavilion Dayton UpClose concert and more

“Last year we changed the name of the series from the Family Series to the Children’s Theatre Series because we really want to focus this particular series on families with children ages 4 to 13, which is a prime age range when children are sponges for culture, music and shows,” said Gary Minyard, chief creative officer of education and engagement for Dayton Live. “I wanted to be very purposeful about booking shows that age range could connect with. I also wanted to make sure families have opportunities to see art created by theater artists from all over the world.”

In addition to hosting the international tour of “The Gruffalo’s Child” from London and the Canadian-based marionette and puppet company behind “Goodnight Moon and the Runaway Bunny,” Dayton Live is pleased to present “Actívate with 123 Andrés” consisting of Grammy Award-winning bilingual musicians with a huge social media presence.

“I think we are very successful this year in making sure we were able to have a broad yet very powerful group of four shows,” Minyard said.

Dayton Live has also changed its sensory marketing from sensory-friendly to sensory-inclusive regarding the Sunday afternoon performances within the series.

“We want to make sure families knew those shows are good for all families — not just families with children with autism or developmental disabilities. The performances on Sundays are good for everyone.”

For tickets to “A Year with Frog and Toad” or for more information about the series, call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org.

Levitt UpClose concert taking place in March

The final Levitt Pavilion Dayton UpClose concert scheduled before the 2025 Eichelberger free concert season kicks off will take place at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 12.

Levitt UpClose, presented by CareSource, is an intimate and exclusive concert series where the details remain a mystery — attendees purchase tickets without knowing the artist lineup or the venue. Past locations have included Joui Wine, a studio at ThinkTV, and the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company studios.

The exact location is revealed 36 hours before the show, and the performers are introduced only as they step onto the stage. Each concert features three artists spanning different genres, offering a unique opportunity to discover new music.

Tickets are $45 and available at LevittDayton.org.

Upcoming WYSO series tells real story of Haitian American experience in Springfield

WYSO will debut its latest storytelling series, “Haitians in the Heartland,” later this month during “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”

This multi-part series highlights the voices of Haitian Americans in Springfield as they share stories of resilience, cultural identity and adaptation. Each episode offers an intimate look into their community’s experiences, from immigration journeys to building a sense of belonging in America. The project celebrates the strength and vibrancy of Springfield’s Haitian diaspora.

“The Haitian American experience in Springfield is one of struggle and of triumph,” says Will Davis, director of the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices at WYSO, in a news release. “In this series, Haitian Americans aren’t just the focus, they are the storytellers. It’s time their voices are heard.”

“Haitians in the Heartland” is a collaboration between the Center for Community Voices and the Haitian Community Alliance.

Wilberforce University Chorus embarks on Midwest tour

The Wilberforce University Chorus will tour the Midwest March 9-16. The tour will include performances throughout Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and Kentucky.

The University Chorus is particularly excited to perform selections from their debut album, “A Brand-New Day,” which is now available to the public.

“We are beyond thrilled to hit the road and take the name of Wilberforce University across the country,” says Dr. Justin Seay, director of the Wilberforce University Chorus, in a news release. “Wilberforce is a special place, and we want everyone to know we are here to stay!”

In addition to their performances, the University Chorus will visit schools in each city as part of their recruitment efforts.

“These visits present a fantastic opportunity for prospective students to experience the dynamic and supportive environment of Wilberforce University,” Seay said. “We look forward to connecting with the schools and sharing the exceptional opportunities and music scholarships available at our institution.”

The full concert schedule is forthcoming.