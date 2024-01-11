BreakingNews
Ashley’s Pastry Shop offers Browns-themed treats leading up to playoffs

18 minutes ago
As the Cleveland Browns head to the NFL playoffs to face the Houston Texans at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Ashley’s Pastry Shop in Oakwood is making special treats for fans.

“We’re lucky,” said Theresa Hammons, owner of Ashley’s Pastry Shop in Oakwood. “We’re in a state that has two NFL teams and Dayton is kind of split. We’ve got a lot of Bengals fans. We’ve got a lot of Browns fans and here at Ashley’s our job is to bring treats and deliciousness for people to celebrate whatever the occasion may be.”

Ashley’s Pastry Shop is making Browns-themed cupcakes, cookies, cakes, cake pops and brownies — anything you need for the big game.

Hammons said they’ve done special orders and requests for Browns fans in the past, but “heading to the playoffs that’s all the more reason to support that team and rally around them.”

The Browns are the No. 5 seed in the AFC. The Texans are the fourth seed. The game will be televised on NBC and streamed on Peacock.

Ashley’s Pastry Shop, located at 21 Park Ave., is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

If you are a business owner selling Browns-themed food, treats or drinks, email natalie.jones@coxinc.com with details.

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle.

