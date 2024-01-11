Ashley’s Pastry Shop offers Browns-themed treats leading up to playoffs

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Ashley’s Pastry Shop is making Browns-themed cupcakes, cookies, cakes, cake pops and brownies — anything you need for the big game.

Hammons said they’ve done special orders and requests for Browns fans in the past, but “heading to the playoffs that’s all the more reason to support that team and rally around them.”

The Browns are the No. 5 seed in the AFC. The Texans are the fourth seed. The game will be televised on NBC and streamed on Peacock.

Ashley’s Pastry Shop, located at 21 Park Ave., is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

If you are a business owner selling Browns-themed food, treats or drinks, email natalie.jones@coxinc.com with details.