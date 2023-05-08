Author Brendan Slocumb brings his musical thrillers to Dayton Metro Library

The author draws his book’s musical elements from his own expertise. Slocumb has over two decades of music education experience and serves as the educational consultant for the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. He said he believes music “is a life-saving force, and a gift we should always offer our children.”

He is also a lifelong violinist and has performed with multiple symphonies, including the Washington Metropolitan Symphony, the McLean Symphony, the Prince George’s Philharmonic and the Alexandria Symphony.

Slocumb is currently working on his third novel, which is expected to be published in early 2025.

The author talk and book signing is free to attend. Registration is recommended, but not required.

HOW TO GO

What: Dayton Metro Library’s Executive Director’s Author Series featuring Brendan Slocumb

When: Thursday, May 11 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: Eichelberger Forum at the Dayton Metro Library Main Branch, 215 E Third St., Dayton

More info: Visit https://dayton.bibliocommons.com/events/643d57b36a6a2a36000c63c7.