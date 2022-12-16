Battle of the Burgers returns to TJ Chumps, winner will be featured on menu

The winner will receive a $500 TJ Chumps gift card and their burger recipe will be featured on TJ Chump’s menu for the entire month of February, the release said.

To enter, all you have to do is submit the name of your burger and the ingredients. A photo is optional.

Explore Golden Corral expected to open next week in Beavercreek

Burger submissions begin today and are open until Dec. 31. Live voting for the top four burgers runs from Jan. 5 to Jan. 15. The winning burger recipe will be announced Jan. 18.

For more information or to submit your burger recipe, visit www.tjchumps.com/battle.

TJ Chumps, founded by Terry Brill and Jim Dunn in 2002, is a family-friendly sports restaurant that first opened its doors in Miamisburg. The restaurant has locations at 12 E. Linden Avenue in Miamisburg, 559 S. Main Street in Englewood, 1100 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road in Fairborn and 7050 Executive Boulevard in Huber Heights.