BreakingNews
Breast cancer rates continue to rise as health providers stress regular screenings

Beautiful bloom: Yellow Springs sunflower field a must-see this weekend

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

What to Know
By
10 minutes ago
X

After much anticipation, the Yellow Springs sunflower field along U.S. 68 is almost in full bloom and this weekend is the perfect time to visit.

“We are almost in full bloom and are excited the field will be much more colorful than last weekend,” stated a post on the chamber’s Facebook page.

Last weekend, the chamber said the sunflowers hadn’t bloomed just yet due to weather. They previously expected the field to be in full bloom on Sept. 22.

The 10-acre sunflower field is typically in bloom for about two weeks, but according to the Tecumseh Land Trust, they will likely lose their bloom after this weekend.

The sunflower field, located at 4627 U.S. 68, will be open 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, visit www.yellowspringsohio.org or the chamber’s Facebook page.

Explore50 events to keep you busy in Dayton this October
In Other News
1
Centerville Fall Fest adds Oktoberfest to all-day community celebration
2
Northridge grads open food truck serving smash burgers
3
New vintage store opens in Kettering with ‘the most random things you...
4
More eye-catching ArtWraps now on display in downtown Dayton
5
Tank’s Bar and Grill served late-night grub for decades

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top