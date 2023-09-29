Beautiful bloom: Yellow Springs sunflower field a must-see this weekend

After much anticipation, the Yellow Springs sunflower field along U.S. 68 is almost in full bloom and this weekend is the perfect time to visit.

“We are almost in full bloom and are excited the field will be much more colorful than last weekend,” stated a post on the chamber’s Facebook page.

Last weekend, the chamber said the sunflowers hadn’t bloomed just yet due to weather. They previously expected the field to be in full bloom on Sept. 22.

The 10-acre sunflower field is typically in bloom for about two weeks, but according to the Tecumseh Land Trust, they will likely lose their bloom after this weekend.

The sunflower field, located at 4627 U.S. 68, will be open 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, visit www.yellowspringsohio.org or the chamber’s Facebook page.