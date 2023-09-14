Beavercreek grad advances to Week 1 ‘Jeopardy!’ finals of ‘Second Chance’ tournament

Hari Parameswaran, a 2019 Beavercreek High School graduate, advanced to the Week 1 “Jeopardy!” finals of the quiz show’s “Second Chance” competition on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

The tournament offers former “Jeopardy!” contestants a chance to return to the game for a second go-round at becoming a champion. Parameswaran first appeared on April 28, 2021.

On Wednesday’s episode, he faced stiff competition from Donna Vorreyer, a writer and retired educator from Willowbrook, Illinois, and Matt Wierman, an aerospace engineer from La Palma, California.

At the outset, Parameswaran was notably strong in the category The State of Congress but finished the Jeopardy! round second with $5,000. Vorreyer led with $7,000. Wierman had $3,000.

At the end of Double Jeopardy!, he rebounded slightly finishing third with $7,800. Wierman took the lead with $15,000. Vorreyer had $8,200.

The Final Jeopardy! clue in the category Artists:

“On October 26, 1886, he said, ‘The dream of my life is accomplished... I see the symbol of unity and friendship between two nations.”

Answer: Frédéric Auguste Bartholdi, sculptor of the Statue of Liberty. Parameswaran answered correctly and wagered everything, doubling his total to $15,600. Vorreyer incorrectly guessed “Statue of Liberty Guy,” wagered $7,401, and dropped to $799. Wierman incorrectly guessed “Laboule,” wagered $1,701, and dropped to $13,299. Acknowledging Parameswaran’s confidence, host Ken Jennings said he finished writing his response before he finished reading the clue.

On Thursday and Friday’s finals, he will face Jill Tucker, an operations manager from Mulino, Oregon, and David Maybury, a magnetics engineer originally from Richmond, Virginia.

Parameswaran attended the Georgia Institute of Technology, graduating in December 2022 with his B.S. in Electrical Engineering. He resides in Cupertino, California, where he works as a hardware engineer.

“Jeopardy!” airs at 7:30 p.m. on WDTN.