Beavercreek Pizza Dive to celebrate anniversary with free slices

The owners of Beavercreek Pizza Dive, located at 4021 Dayton Xenia Road, are celebrating one year of owning the shop by hosting a free slice extravaganza on starting at 4 p.m. today.
Amy Jones, who owns the shop with her husband, Michael, said Beavercreek Pizza Drive will be closed for dine-in, carryout and delivery orders, so their team can focus on giving customers a free slice of cheese pizza with a drink in a drive-thru format.
The pizza shop is prepared to dish out up to 1,800 slices, which is 225 pizzas, Jones said.
“One of the big things that has been at the core of our business has been the community giveback and community outreach,” Jones said. “We just wanted to have this free slice extravaganza as a thank you to all of our customers.”
The Beavercreek Pizza Dive gives back to the community by partnering with local schools and organizations through a “celebrity server” program for their Wednesday night buffets. A portion of the sales are donated to the school or organization involved, Jones said. She recalled partnering with the Beavercreek High School Football team and said she really enjoyed getting them involved because they had other ideas like having the seniors see how fast the could eat a cheese pizza.
“We have a lot of fun with the community,” Jones said.
She credited their team for always having fun and being enthusiastic about everything they do.
“What I loved about the pizza dive philosophy when we got the place was that they just like to have fun and experiment,” Jones said.
She noted they are continuing to do just that by coming up with new creations for rotating specials, which are typically showcased in their buffet.
The free slice extravaganza will run until sunset or until they run out. Each guest will also receive a coupon for a free lunch slice. When they redeem the coupon, they will be able to enter for a chance to win a gift basket from local businesses.
“We’re excited to see the turnout and the happy faces of old customers and new customers all coming together,” Jones said. “It’s going to be busy and we just ask that everybody remains patient and we will do our best to make sure everyone gets a piece of pizza.”
For more information about the Beavercreek Pizza Dive, visit www.pizzadive.com or the pizza shop’s Facebook page.
