Ben Stiller’s new comedic drama filmed in Wilmington

Actor and Emmy winner Ben Stiller was in Wilmington last week filming his latest project “Nutcrackers,” a comedic-drama about family and responsibility set in rural Ohio.
Deadline reports the “Meet the Parents” and “Zoolander” star plays Mike, a work-obsessed uncle who must look after his four nephews after their parents die in a car accident. “What begins as a three-day trip to find foster care turns into weeks of farm-life mayhem — and the realization that he doesn’t need to find them a home, they’ve found one for him.”
In a Jan. 11 post on X (Twitter), Stiller thanked the Wilmington community for their support during filming.
Thanks everyone in Wilmington for being so kind and generous. Loved filming here!— Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) January 11, 2024
And thanks to https://t.co/YG95RBuq4O! Check it out it’s a beautiful theater with lots of history.
And yes https://t.co/jCdckS83U1 let’s go for #4!
😊💙🙌 pic.twitter.com/YVZxZFducZ
“Nutcrackers” marks Stiller’s first film lead role in six years. He most recently directed and executive produced the first season of Apple TV+’s “Severance,” a workplace drama which won two Emmys in 2023. He also won a Directors Guild of America Award for directing all seven parts of “Escape at Dannemora,” a limited series for Showtime which he also produced.
“Nutcrackers,” co-starring Linda Cardellini (“Dead to Me”), is directed by David Gordon Green (“Halloween,” “The Exorcist: Believer”) with a screenplay by Leland Douglas (“Call of the Wild”). The film’s release date has not been announced.
About the Author