Billie Gold Bubble Tea to open lounge next week in Dayton

Cornett said customers can expect the same menu with some new drinks and unique snacks. She will also continue operating the food truck but plans to change how often and where.

Billie Gold Bubble Tea will be a place for all ages to hang out, Cornett said. She looks forward to introducing some fun events to bring the community together.

“It’s really hard to have a bad day when you’re drinking a bubble tea,” Cornett said. “We always say when you’re hot, hungry, thirsty or tired, a bubble tea will fix your problems.”

If you’re looking to get your bubble tea fix before the April 20 grand opening, the food truck will be at 2725 Swigert Road in Kettering from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, 119 Market St. in Brookville from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 15, and 1001 E. Second St. in Dayton from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 16.

Hours of operation for the grand opening will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information about Billie Gold Bubble Tea, visit the food truck’s Facebook and Instagram pages or www.billiegoldbubbletea.com.