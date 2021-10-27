BREAKING: Dorothy Lane Market announces plans for new grocery store

Jessie Kuhn, marketing and communications director at DLM, said the store gets questions almost daily as to when DLM is coming to Cincinnati. Currently, the grocer operates three locations in the Dayton area — Oakwood, Washington Township and Springboro.

“We’re very excited by the prospect of joining the Mason community,” said Norman Mayne, DLM owner. “For over 70 years, we’ve been serving customers in Dayton, but also many who come to us from the Greater Cincinnati area. We’ve been searching for years for the right place for a store there. We feel fortunate to have found this excellent location in Mason. It’s been great to work with the City of Mason and we already feel at home there.”