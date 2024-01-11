Broadway in Cincinnati offers ‘Funny Girl,’ ‘Kimberly Akimbo,’ ‘The Grinch’ in 2024-25

What to Know
12 minutes ago
Nine shows from the 2023 Tony Award-winning dysfunctional family musical “Kimberly Akimbo” to holiday classic “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” will comprise the 2024-2025 Broadway in Cincinnati season at the Aronoff Center.

The full lineup consists of: ABBA-centric musical “Mamma Mia!” (Sept. 3-15, 2024); the revival of the classic musical “Funny Girl” (Nov. 19-Dec. 1, 2024); “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (Dec. 10-15, 2024); beloved epic “Les Misérables” (Jan. 7-19, 2025); the thrillingly atmospheric 2023 Tony Award-winning play “Life of Pi” (Feb. 4-9, 2025), based on the novel of the same name; “Kimberly Akimbo” (Feb. 18-March 2, 2025), the poignant 9/11-themed musical “Come From Away” (March 18-23, 2025), the 2023 Tony Award-nominated pop musical “& Juliet” (Apr. 8-20, 2025); and the Neil Diamond jukebox musical “A Beautiful Noise” (May 6-18, 2025).

In addition, “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” is a special engagement not included in a season subscription. Also, Week One Season Subscribers will automatically be seated into “Life of Pi.” Week Two Season Subscribers will automatically be seated into “Come From Away.”

Season tickets are on sale now. There are three ways to purchase season tickets: 1) Select your seats in person at the Aronoff Center ticket office, downtown at 650 Walnut Street, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 2) Order online at BroadwayinCincinnati.com; or 3) Call the toll-free Broadway in Cincinnati Season Ticket Hotline at 800.294.1816. The Hotline hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Saturday and Sunday.

Prices for the seven-show season subscription range between $266.00 and $885.00 depending on seat location. There is also a monthly payment plan option. Order by Feb. 15 and make six monthly payments. This offer is only available using a credit card.

Broadway in Cincinnati shows typically run for two weeks at the Aronoff Center. Performance options are Tuesday through Friday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. An audio-described performance for the visually impaired and an American Sign Language interpreted performance for the deaf are available. Anyone requiring either of these services or accommodations for the physically challenged may should request so when purchasing season tickets. Anyone interested in learning more about age appropriateness and content of shows can visit BroadwayInCincinnati.com/FamilyGuide.

Group sales information is now available for all shows. Reservations for all shows may be made by calling Group Sales Manager Peggy Hughes at 513-369-4363 or emailing Peggy.Hughes@BroadwayAcrossAmerica.com. For more information visit BroadwayInCincinnati.com.

Single ticket on-sale dates for individual shows will be announced at a later date.

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

