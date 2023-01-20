Buffalo Wild Wings applies for liquor license in Xenia

Buffalo Wild Wings joins several other restaurants with plans to open in Xenia.

Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, Dunkin’ and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen are planning to open in the area known as Xenia Gateway, between West Main Street and Greene Way Boulevard, just west of Hospitality Drive. Waffle House is planning to open at 1963 Harner Drive, on the south side of U.S. 35, near Progress Drive.

Brodsky said the city does not have information on when Buffalo Wild Wings could open. Dayton.com has reached out to Buffalo Wild Wings for additional information. We will update this story when news arises.

Buffalo Wild Wings, founded in 1982, is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. The restaurant has nearby locations in Beavercreek, Dayton, Fairborn, Kettering, Centerville and Huber Heights.

