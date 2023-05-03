Building sets and excitement for Disney’s ‘Frozen’ at the Schuster Center

The Tony-nominated musical will be in downtown Dayton from May 4-14, but stage pieces have already arrived. Production crews have been assembling sets ripped straight from Arendelle ahead of the shows premiere on Thursday inside the Mead Theatre.

The show is touring the country with engagements in 19 cities. The musical adaptation includes hit songs from the 2013 movie and an expanded score written by the film’s award-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.