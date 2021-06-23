Burger battles, family fun, airplanes and more planned for annual food fest

Cincinnati Magazine’s annual Summer Food Fest will reach new heights with its new location.
The festivities are scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 11 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Waypoint Aviation Hanger at Lunken Airport, located at 4765 Airport Rd. in Cincinnati.
General admission tickets are $25 in advance for guests 13 years old and up, and $30 for on-site tickets. Tickets for kids ages 6 to 12 are $10 each. Guests ages 6 and under get into the festival for free.
Tickets include unlimited samples of burgers and sides and two cold beverages.
“To coincide with its July issue featuring Cincinnati’s Best Burgers, the event will celebrate all things burger in a cool, airy location – an aviation hanger at Lunken Airport!” stated an event release. “The magazine will host some of the Queen City’s best burger joints offering beef, salmon, turkey and plant-based slider burgers, plus fun sides like French fries and dessert of course!”
The event will also feature a local DJ, balloon animals and fun and games for children of all ages.
To purchase tickets and learn more about Food Fest, visit cincinnatimagazine.com/summerfoodfest.