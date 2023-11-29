Cafe 19 owners to open full-service restaurant in Brookville

The owners of Cafe 19 are opening a full-service restaurant in the former space of Home Sweet Home in Brookville.

Customers can expect “the same great quality product as our Englewood location with many more options,” said co-owner Dillon Allen.

The Englewood coffee shop, which opened in 2019, features French toast, omelets, biscuits and gravy, skillets, breakfast sandwiches and brunch items using locally sourced ingredients.

The owners always wanted to open a full-service restaurant, but decided to start off with a coffee shop because it was more feasible, Allen said. After falling in love with their coffee brand, the owners opened a second coffee shop in West Milton in July 2023.

The Brookville restaurant, unnamed at this time, will be located at 302 Market St.

“The Brookville location has a massive kitchen which is what we need for our baking,” Allen said.

Plans are to open for breakfast and lunch in the next two to three months and add dinner in the future. The new restaurant will have coffee, but the menu will not be as extensive as the Englewood and West Milton locations.

For more information and updates, visit Cafe 19′s Facebook page (@BreakfastCafe19).

