Carryout with sandwiches, charcuterie boxes to open in St. Anne’s Hill Historic District

The Local 937, a carryout featuring a quick-service sandwich shop, snacks, wine and beer, is coming to the St. Anne’s Hill Historic District.
“Why not go in for lunch and grab a sandwich and then grab a charcuterie box and a bottle of wine for dinner?,” said owner Rachel Gannon.
Credit: Submitted Photo
Credit: Submitted Photo
The Local 937 will be housed in the downstairs portion of the building located at 1501 E. Fifth Street. A salon is planned for the upstairs portion, Gannon explained.
The property Gannon is transforming was previously owned by the Seedling Foundation, a nonprofit that supports art programs at Stivers School for the Arts. The foundation had proposed in 2021 to demolish the building on the property to make way for a new facility. Some neighbors were opposed to its proposal.
Gannon said the property is especially important to her because her grandfather once lived in the upstairs portion of the building.
“With the history of my grandfather living there, I just had to have it,” Gannon said.
The building was constructed likely in the 1860s and served for decades as a grocery store and market. It also served as a laundromat, ice cream shop, a magic and costume rental shop, and, more recently, an antiques and collectibles store.
Credit: Submitted Photo
Credit: Submitted Photo
Gannon said she knew from the beginning she wanted to bring a convenience store to the district, but after talking with people in the neighborhood, the sandwich shop aspect was added.
The Local 937 is expected to have a small variety of simple sandwiches including a Cuban, Greek Chicken Pita, Reuben, Turkey Reuben, Italian, Veggie and Club. The family-friendly store will also have charcuterie boxes, candy, ice cream, soda and much more.
Gannon said she is hoping to open the carryout and salon in November.
“I just feel super at home in that neighborhood and in the city,” Gannon said. “It’s very exciting to be a part of some revitalization and bringing some new life and new blood into the city and doing something that I think is going to turn out really cool.”
When the carryout is up and running, she said customers can expect to see her husband, Shaun, and children, Gwyn, Keyton and Amelia at the store.
Credit: Submitted Photo
Credit: Submitted Photo
Gannon is also a realtor and real estate investor that has an office near the store on E. Fifth Street. She said she has always loved the neighborhood and hopes The Local 937 will be a destination for people in the area.
For more information about The Local 937, visit the store’s Facebook page.
About the Author