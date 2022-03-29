dayton-daily-news logo
Celebrate April Fools weekend with the DPO

Pianist Aleksandra Kasman will perform Rachmaninoff's Third Piano Concerto with the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra on Friday, April 1 and Saturday, April 2 at the Schuster Center. CONTRIBUTED

Pianist Aleksandra Kasman will perform Rachmaninoff's Third Piano Concerto with the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra on Friday, April 1 and Saturday, April 2 at the Schuster Center. CONTRIBUTED

What to Know
The Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra is planning to be in a merry mood this weekend as it presents a Masterworks Series concert fittingly titled “April Fools and Geniuses,” slated Friday, April 1 and Saturday, April 2 at the Schuster Center.

The concert opens with Richard Strauss’ “Till Eulenspiegel’s Merry Pranks,” a fun tone poem recognizing the misadventures of the colorful, titular character found in German folklore.

Next, Aleksandra Kasman, a 2019-2020 Young Artist in Residence of NPR’s Performance Today, makes her DPO debut soloing in Rachmaninoff’s Third Piano Concerto. Filled with roughly 30,000 notes, the piece is demanding to play but a marvel to hear. Praised for her “power and vividness” at the piano, Kasman is in demand as a soloist and educator with orchestras and music institutions across the U.S. and around the world.

The concert concludes with Shostakovich’s Ninth Symphony, described as one of his lighter yet emotionally complex and delightful works.

HOW TO GO

What: DPO’s “April Fools and Geniuses”

When: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 1 and 2

Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton

Cost: $5-$68

Tickets: 937-228-3630 or visit daytonperformingarts.org

