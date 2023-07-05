Celebrate independent downtown Dayton businesses at July’s First Friday

This month, downtown Dayton is putting the emphasis on independent for its Independence Day-themed First Friday. In celebration of the Fourth of July holiday and local small businesses, July’s First Friday offers live music and entertainment and food and dining deals throughout downtown.

Go patio hopping, check out new art exhibits and explore the new DORA boundaries, all during First Friday. Here are additional details regarding the July 7 festivities courtesy of Downtown Dayton Partnership.

ART, DANCE, MUSIC, AND FILM

· The Black Box Improv, 518 E. Third St.: Take in comedy from local improv group Low Hanging Fruit followed by a special show. For tickets and other information, visit www.DaytonBlackBoxImprov.com

· The Contemporary Dayton, 25 W. Fourth St.: The Co and Scripted in Black welcome you to Summer First Fridays from 7-10pm. Ease into the weekend on a high note in a casual, yet enticing, taste of what Dayton’s Black and Brown creative scene has to offer. Summer First Fridays are free and accessible to all. Beer, wine and a snack donation bar are available.

· Corner Kitchen, 613 E. Fifth St.: Enjoy live music on the patio every First Friday! A performance with Pat Arnold begins at 8 p.m.!

· Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park North: Visit “Born of Fire: Contemporary Japanese Women Ceramic Artists,” “Woodblock Prints of Saito Kiyoshi,” “Washi Transformed: New Expressions in Japanese Paper,” and “Reflections in Time.” Open until 5 p.m. on Friday.

· Dublin Pub, 300 Wayne Ave., 937-224-7822: Live music at the Dublin Pub! Stop by for a pint and listen to live music for Irish First Fridays. Happy Hour from 3-6pm; acoustic music by Reyna & Dana starting at 9 pm. Seating inside and on the extended patio.

· Edward A. Dixon Gallery, 222 N. St. Clair St.: The gallery has extended hours to conveniently be part of your First Friday Art Hop. See artwork from the Dayton area, around the U.S. and around the world. Light refreshments provided.

· Front Street, 1001 E. Second St.: Enjoy an evening of live music, food trucks, studio and gallery hopping, shopping, and more! It is always free to attend and park at our art hops. We are a family and pet friendly community. With artwork and handmade goods from more than 250 artists, you’re going to want to get here early!

· Levitt Pavilion Dayton, 134 S. Main St.: Enjoy a free community concert with Kings & Associates starting at 7 p.m.! All concerts in the 2023 Eichelberger Concert Season are free and open to the public. Bring in lawn chairs or blankets as well as outside food and beverage while you enjoy the show!

· Moeller Brew Barn, 416 E. First St.: Catch live music before the Dragons game with Drew Ihle from 4:30-6:30!

· The Neon movie theater, 130 E. Fifth St.: It’s a First Friday Patio Party hosted by County Commissioner Carolyn Rice and NEON Board Chair Steve Budd! Enjoy tunes from DJ Lu Rayfield from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

DINING AND DRINKS

· Deaf Monty’s Wine, 22 Brown St.: It’s a Crazy Beautiful Wine Tasting! Enjoy a flight of 3 wines (Pinot Grigio, Malbec and Rosé) from Crazy Beautiful Wine Company for just $9. Be sure to enjoy a glass of your favorite on-site or grab a DORA cup to take it on-the-go!

· Local Cantina, 501 E. First St: Happy Hour is from 3 to 6 p.m. with $6 Mustache Rides & Same Same Margaritas along with $4 drafts!

· Moeller Brew Barn, 416 E. First St.: Grab a $5 pint during Happy Hour from 11:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.!

· Mudlick Tap House, 135 E. Second St., (937) 895-4066: Join us for Happiness Hours from 4-6 p.m. with $2 off draft beers and $2 off shareables, ½ price bottles of wine, $8 Old Fashioned, and $9 Manhattans.

· Oregon Express, 336 E. Fifth St., 937-223-9205: Every First Friday join us for Happy Hour deals from 5 to 8 p.m. Stop in for some of the best pizza in Dayton. Dine in, carryout and curbside pickup available.

· Salar Restaurant and Lounge, 400 E. Fifth St., 937-203-3999: Kick off your First Friday with happy hour at Salar from 4-6 p.m. with cocktail specials, $5 house wine pours, $1 off of all beers, and bar bites specials. Enjoy dinner, too, available for dine in or carryout.

· Table 33 Dayton, 130 W. Second St.: Fridays are wine night at Table 33, with $3.33 wine pairings with any entree.

· Troll Pub Dayton, 216 Wayne Ave.: Every Friday at the Troll Pub is part of W.T.F Happy Hours: Wednesday, Thursday & Friday from 4-7 p.m. featuring 1/2 Priced Pints & 1/2 priced apps, and $4 Fireball Shots.

· Trolley Stop, 530 E. Fifth St., 937-461-1101: Enjoy Half-off Happy Hour every day 3-7pm! $3 wells and half off select appetizers.

· Two Social, 123 E. Third St.: New menu launch, every first Friday! Try all 6 drinks on the new menu and get a free shirt! You have all month to collect all 6 drinks on the punch card.

· Zen Lounge, 121 N. Ludlow St.: Friday: Enjoy 25% off all premium tequilas and cognacs and R&B/Hip Hop Industry Night with CandyBarz and Move Media featuring DJs Ron Hunter and DollaBill

SPECIAL SHOPPING DEALS AND OTHER ACTIVITIES

· After5, 111 E. Third St.: Mention First Friday at checkout to take 20% off of your total purchase!

· Choice Juice Boxx, 31 S. St. Clair St.: Spend $50 at Varsity House to receive 10% off from your Choice Juice Boxx purchase.

· Omega Music, 318 E. Fifth St.: New release day! Explore the new releases on vinyl, CDs, and more. All day 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the Oregon District.

· Pedal Wagon Dayton: Hop around to some of Dayton’s best breweries on the Brewery Cruise! Seats are $32 for adults 21+ or rent a private ride for up to 15 people for $459! pedalwagon.com/dayton/brewery-cruise/

· Picture Perfect Paint Parties, 123 N. Ludlow St.: Come and enjoy our grape tastings of the month and a mini-paint party canvas. Register at www.pictureperfectpaintparties.com or call 937-265-0691 for more information.

· Rabbit Hole Books, 29 W. First St.: Get the summer camp experience with s’mores served up right outside of the store. Guests can choose a free book to take home!

· Sole Touchers, 37 S. St. Clair St.: Mention First Friday to receive 25% off all shoes in store!

· Talbott Tower, 131 N. Ludlow St.: Visit the businesses of Talbott Tower! Enjoy live music, food, and beer while you shop special discounts at more than 20 businesses.

· Vidia’s Closet, 27 S. St. Clair St.: When you shop this women’s clothing boutique in the St. Clair Lofts on First Friday, you can take 20% off your entire purchase! Shop in-store and enjoy a complementary glass of wine.

For more information, visit www.downtowndayton.org/.