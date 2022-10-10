dayton-daily-news logo
Centerville resident to compete on ‘Jeopardy!’ this week

47 minutes ago

Zack Russell, a contracting officer at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, will compete on “Jeopardy!” Thursday, Oct. 13.

The Centerville resident is a 2008 Troy High School graduate.

Russell’s mother, Donna Pierce Russell, posted the following on Facebook:

“I am always proud of him but this is a huge moment in his life. The journey to get on Jeopardy has been a long process but he never gave up and he passed every test/audition they threw at him.”

“Jeopardy!” airs weeknights at 7:30 on WDTN Channel 2.

