Chef with Michelin Star experience to lead new Dayton restaurant

Other career highlights include being invited to cook at the James Beard House twice and appearing on an episode of “Chopped.”

Belknap ultimately returned to Columbus to raise a family, the release noted.

“I’m excited about testing the limits on what Dayton’s dining scene is willing to accept,” Belknap said. “Coming from a three Michelin-Starred restaurant, I don’t expect locals to embrace bubbles and foams, but, hopefully, people will be willing to try different types of meats or different cuts of meats that they wouldn’t normally try.”

The Foundry, housed on the seventh floor of the hotel at 124 Madison St., has views overlooking Day Air Ballpark. Guests can expect a wide variety of elevated wood oven dishes and seasonal cuisines touched by fire. Selections range from pizzas and burgers to small plates and starters.

The restaurant’s official opening date is unknown. In March, when the hotel first opened, officials said the restaurant was expected to follow in April or May.

Belknap’s new role in Dayton will include the opening of The Foundry and all banquet, catering and private dining events for guests at AC Hotel Dayton, the release noted.