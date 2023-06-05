BreakingNews
Centerville restaurant now open for lunch
Chicken establishment closes in Washington Twp.

Krispy Krunchy Chicken has closed its doors at 1000 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Washington Twp., according to a sign posted at the establishment.

“This location is closed. This store has been bought out,” the sign reads. “We thank you for your patronage.”

Krispy Krunchy Chicken, a national chain affectionately known locally as “gas-station chicken,” opened in Washington Twp. just over a year ago in conjunction with the adjoining Caesar’s Drive Thru.

A limited menu from Krispy Krunchy Chicken was available at the drive thru, while carry-out and sit-down options were available in Krispy Krunchy Chicken’s space toward the front of the business.

Dayton.com has reached out to Caesar’s Drive Thru and is waiting for additional details.

ExploreDayton restaurant stops dinner service, introduces breakfast, lunch hours

Founded in Louisiana, Krispy Krunchy Chicken is a quick-serve restaurant concept featuring Cajun-style chicken and a variety of sides and other items.

In addition to two locations in Dayton, Krispy Krunchy Chicken can also be found in Kettering, Trotwood, Fairborn and Troy.

For more information about Krispy Krunchy Chicken, visit www.krispykrunchy.com.

ExploreChefs collaborate for special dinner at downtown Dayton restaurant

