BreakingNews
Walmart shooting: What our reporting has uncovered so far

China Cottage in Springboro to close, relocate

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

What to Know
By
Updated 50 minutes ago
X

China Cottage, located at 784 N. Main St. in Springboro, is closing its doors on Dec. 31 with plans to relocate.

“Big changes are on the horizon,” a sign at the restaurant states. “As our lease in our current Springboro location concludes at the end of this year, we are gearing up for an incredible relocation.”

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

The restaurant is building a new and improved space nearby, according to the sign. A reopening date has not been announced.

“We truly appreciate your continued support and patience as we transition into our new space,” the sign reads. “We are looking forward to inviting you back and continuing to serve our Springboro community.”

ExploreFestive stuffed cookie butter cookie recipe takes first in holiday contest

Customers are encouraged to visit the Centerville location at 6290 Far Hills Ave. China Cottage has two additional locations at 3718 Wilmington Pike in Kettering and 1983 Shiloh Springs Road in Trotwood.

For more information and updates, visit www.chinacottagerestaurant.com or the restaurant’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

ExploreDewey’s launches pizza named after classic holiday TV character
In Other News
1
Butterbee’s to open Xenia restaurant in summer 2024
2
Dayton’s Black Box Improv Theater celebrates holidays with comedy...
3
Top 10 recipes from Holiday Cookie Contest
4
Festive stuffed cookie butter cookie recipe takes first in holiday...
5
Shop over 40 vendors Saturday at Oregon District Holiday Bazaar

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top