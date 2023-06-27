Chipotle to open in Fairborn on Wednesday

BreakingNews
The Miami Valley’s newest Chipotle Mexican Grill is opening its doors on Wednesday, June 28.

The new restaurant, located at 2010 Commerce Center Blvd. in Fairborn, is the third location in the area to feature a Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane that allows customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars, according to a Chipotle spokeswoman.

The Fairborn location is opening about a week after Chipotle opened a new location in Springfield at 2242 S. Limestone St. and about a month after Chipotle opened a new location in Riverside at 4215 Linden Ave. Plans have also been submitted to the City of Centerville by Woodard Development to construct a Chipotle restaurant at 1033 S. Main St.

Chipotle is hiring for its Fairborn location. There are on average 25 jobs per location with a variety of benefits including a debt-free college degree program, access to mental healthcare and bonuses, the spokeswoman said.

The Newport Beach, California-based company is the only restaurant business of its size that owns and operates all of its locations.

The restaurant is open daily from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, visit www.chipotle.com.

