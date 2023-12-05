City Barbeque’s advent calendar is in full swing

Customers can expect a new promo code, barbeque fact or holiday gifting tip behind each door of the calendar.

Today’s door features a gift card deal where with every $25 in gift cards purchased, the customer will receive two $5 bonus cards.

“We hope folks love the surprises we’ve got in store — and remember, City Rewards members and text club subscribers will get the most out of the month,” Conrad said.

In this year’s Best of Dayton contest, City Barbeque took home first place in Best BBQ.

Explore Dayton restaurateurs take home major awards from Ohio Restaurant Association

The Columbus-based business has restaurant locations in the Dayton area at 6549 Miller Lane in Dayton, 2330 N. Fairfield Road in Beavercreek, 5 E. Franklin Street in Centerville and 2001 E. Dorothy Lane in Kettering.

For more information or to view the advent calendar, visit www.citybbq.com/advent.