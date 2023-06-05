Community members invited to provide feedback on 8/4 Memorial proposals

Columbus-based artists Stephen Canneto and Judith Spater teamed up with Dayton artists Mike Ruestchle and Tyler Rogan. Their design “sets the stage for experience, understanding and action. The Trolley Stop Memorial Plaza becomes a place where something happens within the viewer,” the group said in their proposal.

“Our vision for ‘Bearing Witness’ is that this memorial is for, about and of the community impacted by the events of Aug. 4, 2019. The involvement of the community is foremost in the development of ‘Bearing Witness.’”

“Seeds of Life” Proposal by Terry Welker, Jes McMillan and Sierra Leone

Dayton-based artists Terry Welker, Jes McMillan and Sierra Leone described themselves as “place-makers and peacemakers.”

“To create a place of peace and healing, we must first heal the place,” the group said in their propsal. “Rather simply placing an object in the existing setting, which has a number of problems, we’ve chosen to recreate the entire plaza within the existing site and install art.”

Team DCD’s Proposal by James Dinh, Amy Deal and Landon Crowell

Los Angeles-based James Dinh and Dayton artists Amy Deal and Landon Crowell said they were inspired for their proposal by unity coming out of the tragedy’s aftermath.

“Though a shroud hung over the city in the aftermath of the August 4, 2019, tragedy, shimmering lights shone through the darkness — lights of hope and collective support when Daytonians from all backgrounds came together,” they said in their proposal. “Inspired by these moments of unity, we envision both a permanent commemorative space as well as a short-term community engagement program— places where people will feel a shared sense of humanity.”

Re:Site Studio’s Proposal by Shane Albritton and Norman Lee

Houston artists Shane Albritton and Norman Lee submitted a proposal that acknowledges how the Gem City “was turned upside down.”

“That day is symbolized as an inverted diamond, suggesting a teardrop gem,” the group said in their proposal. “The sculptural gem is composed of dichroic glass and features nine facets representing the nine who lost their lives. The memorial design appears as a teardrop making ripples as it falls onto the water’s surface.”

“LOVE” Proposal by John Barlow Hudson and Roger Beal

John Barlow Hudson and Roger Beal of Yellow Springs were inspired by the universal emotion of love and the sculptural aspect of each letter in the word.

“LOVE is totally universal, found in most religions around the world, with animals as well, thus the most vital emotion and theme throughout one’s life: both for those who have LOVE, and for those that do not,” the duo said in their proposal. “Following the shooting in Louisville, the Kentucky Governor said: ‘We need to surround them (the families) with the LOVE and compassion they need.’ This is the goal of our 8/4 Memorial sculpture: LOVE.”

