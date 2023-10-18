BreakingNews
Lawn care company expanding with new $8M Dayton area facility

Country star Parker McCollum coming to Nutter Center

Credit: Amy Harris

Credit: Amy Harris

What to Know
By
24 minutes ago
X

Academy of Country Music Award-winning and multiplatinum-selling singer/songwriter Parker McCollum will bring his “Burn It Down Tour” to the Nutter Center on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.

In a news release, McCollum shared, “2024 is going to be the biggest and best show we have ever put together. I can’t wait for all the fans to come see what we are working up. The Burn It Down Tour is going to be absolutely epic.”

Credit: Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP

Credit: Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP

The tour announcement comes on the heels of McCollum’s latest release, the critically acclaimed album “Never Enough,” which was released May 12 and includes his RIAA certified Platinum hit, “Handle On You” as well as his current radio single, “Burn It Down.” Most recently, he was notably nominated for New Artist of the Year at the 57th annual CMA Awards.

In addition, joining McCollum on select dates throughout the tour will be special guests Corey Kent, Larry Fleet, George Birge, and Catie Offerman.

ExploreDayton Music Fest: Homegrown talent takes spotlight this weekend

Presales have begun. General public sales begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 20. For tickets or more information, visit https://www.emporiumpresents.com/

In Other News
1
Harrison Twp. restaurant to reopen under new ownership
2
BEST OF DAYTON: National Museum of United States Air Force named Best...
3
Dayton Barbecue Company to open restaurant in downtown Dayton
4
93-year-old food event returns in-person in November
5
Lock 27 Brewing closes downtown Dayton restaurant, brewpub

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top