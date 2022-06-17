Dads get in free to Cincinnati Zoo for Father’s Day

BreakingNews
Fiona the hippo and her mother, Bibi – possibly the most charismatic Cincinnatians ever – got off on the right foot with their new roommate, Tucker in 2021. WCPO

Dads get free admission for Father’s Day to the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden.

“If your dad hasn’t been to the zoo in a while, it’s a good opportunity to try some of the new things that we’ve added,” said Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard. “You can hang, literally, on the Kanga Klimb aerial ropes course, walk with kangaroos in Roo Valley, visit hippo father-to-be Tucker, or just enjoy the beauty of the botanical garden.”

ExploreCincinnati Zoo announces hippo pregnancy; Fiona to be a big sister

Father’s Day is this Sunday.

Featuring exhibits that bring visitors up close and face-to-face with animals across the globe — including the world-famous Fiona the hippo and a penguin chick named for Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow — the zoo was recently named the best zoo in the U.S. The zoo took the top spot in the Best Zoo category of USA Today’s 2022 10 Best Readers’ Choice poll.

ExploreCincinnati Zoo names penguin chick after Joe Burrow

The zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with early entry at 9 a.m. for zoo members.

