Dave Chappelle documentary to screen at Schuster

A Dave Chappelle’s Pilot Boy Production produced and directed by Academy and Emmy Award-winning filmmakers Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert (“American Factory”), “Live in Real Life” is a love letter to the beauty, quirks, culture and politics of Yellow Springs. Set against the backdrop of the emotional period of medical unease and societal unrest in the summer of 2020, the breezy two-hour film captures a pivotal moment in which the quaint village of 3,700 found itself at a standstill. As COVID-19 shutdowns forced businesses into a bind and the nation coped with the death of George Floyd and rise of the Black Lives Matter movement, Chappelle took it upon himself to simply create art in the place he calls home.

With help from his famous friends, who were stringently COVID tested upon arrival, the Emmy and Grammy Award-winning comedian’s socially-distanced shows at Wirrig Pavilion quickly became the hottest ticket in town. Despite controversy and pushback from citizens who objected to the noise and adult language among other complaints, Chappelle and his team persevered with humor and heart until a positive COVID test within their bubble forced cancellation. Nonetheless, the over 50 shows produced ultimately brought in more than $9 million to Yellow Springs and the region.