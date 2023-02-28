X
Dayton area ice cream shops begin to open for the season

Credit: Natalie Jones

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
34 minutes ago

As temperatures are warming up, two ice cream shops in the Dayton area are reopening for the season on Wednesday, March 1.

Jet Freeze, located at 4014 E. Patterson Road in Beavercreek, and The Dairy Station, located at 704 N. Detroit Street in Xenia, are reopening Wednesday after closing for the season in October. The shops couldn’t have chosen a better day as the forecasted high temperature for Wednesday is 69 degrees.

Here is a list of ice cream shops that have already opened for the season or have announced opening dates:

If you would like your ice cream shop added to the list, email natalie.jones@coxinc.com.

🍦 Arrow Queen

Location: 431 N. Main St. in New Carlisle

Status: Opened for the season on Feb. 14

For more information: Visit the shop’s Facebook page

🍦 K&W Drive-In

Location: 450 S. Main St. in Springboro

Status: Opened for the season on Feb. 24

For more information: Visit the shop’s Facebook page

🍦 Jet Freeze

Location: 4014 E. Patterson Road in Beavercreek

Status: Opens March 1

For more information: Visit the shop’s Facebook page

🍦 The Dairy Station

Location: 704 N. Detroit St. in Xenia

Status: Opens March 1

For more information: Visit the shop’s Facebook page

🍦 Ducky’s Snowballs & Ice Cream

Location: 100 W. Market St. in Troy

Status: Expected to open April 1, weather permitting

For more information: Visit the shop’s Facebook page

🍦 JD’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custard

Location: 322 Union Blvd. Suite A in Englewood

Status: Opens March 13

For more information: Visit the shop’s Facebook page

🍦 Goldies Flavored Soft Serve

Location: 9352 Dayton-Lebanon Pike in Centerville

Status: Tentative opening is early April

For more information: Visit the shop’s Facebook page.

🍦 Kone Korner Ice Cream & Deli

Location: 3709 St. Paris Pike in Springfield

Status: Expected to open in April

For more information: Visit the shop’s Facebook page

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

