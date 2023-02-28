Dayton area ice cream shops begin to open for the season

Jet Freeze, located at 4014 E. Patterson Road in Beavercreek, and The Dairy Station, located at 704 N. Detroit Street in Xenia, are reopening Wednesday after closing for the season in October. The shops couldn’t have chosen a better day as the forecasted high temperature for Wednesday is 69 degrees.

