Dayton area ice cream shops begin to open for the season

As temperatures are warming up, two ice cream shops in the Dayton area are reopening for the season on Wednesday, March 1.
Jet Freeze, located at 4014 E. Patterson Road in Beavercreek, and The Dairy Station, located at 704 N. Detroit Street in Xenia, are reopening Wednesday after closing for the season in October. The shops couldn’t have chosen a better day as the forecasted high temperature for Wednesday is 69 degrees.
Here is a list of ice cream shops that have already opened for the season or have announced opening dates:
If you would like your ice cream shop added to the list, email natalie.jones@coxinc.com.
🍦 Arrow Queen
Location: 431 N. Main St. in New Carlisle
Status: Opened for the season on Feb. 14
For more information: Visit the shop’s Facebook page
🍦 K&W Drive-In
Location: 450 S. Main St. in Springboro
Status: Opened for the season on Feb. 24
For more information: Visit the shop’s Facebook page
🍦 Jet Freeze
Location: 4014 E. Patterson Road in Beavercreek
Status: Opens March 1
For more information: Visit the shop’s Facebook page
🍦 The Dairy Station
Location: 704 N. Detroit St. in Xenia
Status: Opens March 1
For more information: Visit the shop’s Facebook page
🍦 Ducky’s Snowballs & Ice Cream
Location: 100 W. Market St. in Troy
Status: Expected to open April 1, weather permitting
For more information: Visit the shop’s Facebook page
🍦 JD’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custard
Location: 322 Union Blvd. Suite A in Englewood
Status: Opens March 13
For more information: Visit the shop’s Facebook page
🍦 Goldies Flavored Soft Serve
Location: 9352 Dayton-Lebanon Pike in Centerville
Status: Tentative opening is early April
For more information: Visit the shop’s Facebook page.
🍦 Kone Korner Ice Cream & Deli
Location: 3709 St. Paris Pike in Springfield
Status: Expected to open in April
For more information: Visit the shop’s Facebook page
