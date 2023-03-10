Dayton area restaurants to celebrate Pi Day with deals

Math lovers across the world will celebrate Pi Day on Tuesday, March 14, honoring the Greek letter “π,” which is the symbol used to represent the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter (approximately 3.14159).
Dayton area restaurants are taking part in the festivities with special deals on their favorite “pies.” Here is a list of restaurants celebrating:
🍕 Old Scratch Pizza
All three Old Scratch Pizza locations will offer $3.14 Margherita pizzas and OSPils Italian-style Pilsner pints. The promotion will run from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., according to a press release from Old Scratch.
Old Scratch’s Margherita pizzas are made with house-made dough topped with crushed San Marzano tomatoes, fresh and dry-aged mozzarella cheese, basil, olive oil, and romano cheese. Each 12-inch pizza is baked in a woodfired oven.
OSPils is a light and crisp Italian-style pilsner brewed in collaboration with Warped Wing Brewery.
The deal is only available for dine-in orders with no substitutions or modifications. There is a limit of one Margherita pizza per guest, the release said.
Old Scratch Pizza is located at 2450 Dayton Xenia Road in Beavercreek, 440 Miamisburg-Centerville Road in Centerville and 812 S. Patterson Boulevard in Dayton.
🍽 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen
Eating pie is the most common way to celebrate, but dessert and pizza aren’t the only options. Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen will provide Chicken Pot Pies starting at $10.79.
Guest can enjoy an entire meal wrapped in a light, flaky crust, Cheddar’s said in a press release. The Chicken Pot Pies are made with a scratch-made cream sauce, vegetables and chicken. Guests can also get a salad on the side.
Cheddar’s is located at 5341 Cornerstone N. Blvd. in Centerville.
If your restaurant is celebrating Pi Day, send details to natalie.jones@coxinc.com.
