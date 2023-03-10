Dayton area restaurants to celebrate Pi Day with deals

All three Old Scratch Pizza locations will offer $3.14 Margherita pizzas and OSPils Italian-style Pilsner pints. The promotion will run from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., according to a press release from Old Scratch.

Old Scratch’s Margherita pizzas are made with house-made dough topped with crushed San Marzano tomatoes, fresh and dry-aged mozzarella cheese, basil, olive oil, and romano cheese. Each 12-inch pizza is baked in a woodfired oven.

OSPils is a light and crisp Italian-style pilsner brewed in collaboration with Warped Wing Brewery.

The deal is only available for dine-in orders with no substitutions or modifications. There is a limit of one Margherita pizza per guest, the release said.

Old Scratch Pizza is located at 2450 Dayton Xenia Road in Beavercreek, 440 Miamisburg-Centerville Road in Centerville and 812 S. Patterson Boulevard in Dayton.

🍽 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Eating pie is the most common way to celebrate, but dessert and pizza aren’t the only options. Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen will provide Chicken Pot Pies starting at $10.79.

Guest can enjoy an entire meal wrapped in a light, flaky crust, Cheddar’s said in a press release. The Chicken Pot Pies are made with a scratch-made cream sauce, vegetables and chicken. Guests can also get a salad on the side.

Cheddar’s is located at 5341 Cornerstone N. Blvd. in Centerville.

If your restaurant is celebrating Pi Day, send details to natalie.jones@coxinc.com.