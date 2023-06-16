Dayton Art Institute celebrates Pride Month with free Community Day

In recognition of June as Pride Month, the Dayton Art Institute is providing a free Community Day on Sunday, June 25.

All guests attending the museum on June 25 will receive free admission and a Pride Gallery Guide, which showcases the LGBTQ+ artists featured in the museum collection. The museum is open from noon–5 p.m. on Sundays.

“The Dayton Art Institute is committed to being a museum for all,” said DAI Director & CEO Michael R. Roediger, in a news release. “Last year, the museum offered two community days and we were overwhelmed with the response. It was incredibly exciting to see many guests attend who had never visited the museum before. As a result, we were inspired to offer additional opportunities to connect with our community in 2023.”

All guests attending DAI’s Pride Community Day will be granted free access to all Special and Focus Exhibitions currently on view as well as the museum collection galleries. Current and upcoming Special and Focus Exhibitions at the museum include: “Woodblock Prints of Saitō Kiyoshi” (on view through July 16); “Reflections in Time: Dayton Unit NAACP Celebrates History” (June 16–Sept. 10); “Living with Gods: Popular Prints from India” (July 15–Nov. 12); and “Here and Gone: Lewis Hine in Tennessee” (July 22–Oct. 22).

DAI noted last year’s Pride Community Day drew nearly 900 guests.

Having already hosted one Community Day in 2023, DAI plans to host two additional Community Days during the remainder of the year:

• Sunday, October 8 in honor of Indigenous Peoples’ Day

• Friday, November 10 in honor of Veterans Day

For more information, visit www.daytonartinstitute.org/visit or call 937-223-4ART (4278).

