Dayton Art Institute promotes Elaine Gounaris to interim development director

In her role as sponsorship and special events manager, Gounaris has been the chief fundraiser for the museum’s three signature events - Bourbon and Bubbles, Art Ball and Oktoberfest - and helped raise more than $1.9 million in sponsorships for those events.

During the pandemic, she particularly helped created at-home fundraising events such as “Pop, Fizz, Clink!,” a successful spring 2021 fundraiser.